Murder case ‘resolved’

TOBA TEK SINGH: Madina Town police, Faisalabad, claimed to have traced the and arrested the five alleged killers of a youth employed at a cigarette shop.

The police spokesperson said on Wednesday that on Feb 23 last, Hamza (17) went missing when he was returning home from a shop in Mansoorabad locality, where he worked.

Next day, his body was found in Rakh Branch Canal in Roshanwala police area.

He said that during investigation, the police traced and arrested five suspects -- Husnain Shah, Husnain, Ali Hamza, Hammad and Ali Raza -- through modern technology.

He said the suspects confessed to have kidnapped the victim, forced him to take a high dose of tranquilizers and thrown him into the canal after an exchange of harsh words with him.A kidnap and murder case is being registered against the suspects.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026