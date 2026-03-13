Suspected murderer of brother-in-law ‘killed in encounter’

RAHIM YAR KHAN/LAHORE: A man who was prime suspect in the murder case of his brother-in-law, was killed on Wednesday night in an “encounter” with the Rahim Yar Khan police near the Punjab-Sindh border.

According to police sources, Nauman Qaiser, who had been living in Barcelona, Spain, was accused of getting murdered his brother-in-law, Maaz, young son of Amjad Qazi, by some hit men over a family dispute in 2023.

Amjad Qazi is said to be owner of a known cycle manufacturing company situated in Lahore.

The sources say that the two hired shooters, who killed the youth, Muaaz, later fled to Dubai, but the Punjab police traced and brought them back. They were later sentenced to life imprisonment by a court.

They say that during the investigation, Punjab police got issued a red notice for Qaiser by Interpol, forcing him and some of his relatives in Spain to regularly appear before the local police authorities. To avoid the mounting legal pressure abroad, Qaiser eventually returned to Pakistan.

The sources say Qaiser was initially provided police security on the recommendation of a senior Punjab police officer, which was later withdrawn after a strong protest from the complainant party in the Muaaz’s murder case.

The sources says that after securing bail in the murder case, Qaiser was allegedly trying to flee the country via Karachi, when he was injured in an exchange of fire with Rahim Yar Khan police. He later succumbed to his injuries.

A spokesperson, however, denied the killing of any suspect by RYK district police in an encounter.

Meanwhile, there were also reports that Qaiser was killed in an “encounter” with a Crime Control Department (CCD) team in Ghotki district area of Sindh near Punjab border.

However, a CCD spokesperson denied these reports.

Habeas corpus plea disposed of The Lahore High Court on Thursday disposed of a habeas corpus petition filed by Nauman Qaiser’s wife for recovery of her husband.

Justice Muhammad Jawad Zafar heard the petition filed by Asifa Shaheen, who approached the court for the recovery of her husband from the alleged custody of the Crime Control Department (CCD) of Punjab police.

During the hearing, CCD SP Nasir Abbas and other officials appeared before the court and submitted a report on behalf of the CCD head.

According to the report, Qaiser had been arrested by the CCD in a criminal case and sent to jail on Feb 13. However, it was later reported that he was killed in a police encounter.

Justice Zafar asked Punjab Assistant Advocate General Rana Umair Ibrar that the petition had been filed only a day earlier. The judge inquired about the cases registered against the petitioner’s husband.

The law officer said two cases of murder and one of robbery had been registered against the suspect.

Advocate Ramzan Dhuddi, the counsel for the petitioner, argued that Nauman had been released on bail in one of the cases and the CCD had also told the court that he was not wanted in any other case.

The lawyer contended that the very next day Nauman was allegedly abducted from outside the jail and was later killed in an alleged police encounter.

In light of the CCD report, the judge disposed of the habeas corpus petition and observed that the petitioner, if wanted to pursue further action, may approach the relevant forum.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026