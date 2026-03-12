Speed limits on motorways and national highways reduced amid govt’s austerity drive

The speed limits for vehicles on motorways and national highways were reduced on Thursday “in order to promote austerity measures and fuel conservation”, according to a handout issued by the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP).

The development comes as the government in recent days announced a host of austerity measures to conserve fuel in view of the global fuel crisis triggered by the US-Israel war on Iran.

The press release said that the step “was taken in light of the instructions of the prime minister of Pakistan to ensure efficient use of energy and to encourage fuel savings”.

The speed limit for cars and light transport vehicles (LTV) has been reduced to 100 kilometres per hour from 120km/h on motorways. Meanwhile, the speed limit for passenger service vehicles (PSV) and heavy transport vehicles (HTV) on motorways has been reduced from 110 km/h to 90 km/h, the press release said.

On national highways, the speed limit for cars and LTVs was reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h. For PSVs and HTVs, the speed limit was reduced from 80km/h to 65km/h, it added.

The statement added that the NHMP had “launched a nationwide awareness campaign regarding the revised speed limits to ensure effective implementation and to inform commuters across the country”.

In the austerity measures unveiled last week, the government announced a host of measures aimed at fuel conservation, including a 50 per cent cut in fuel allowance for official vehicles. It was also decided that 50pc of staff in the public sector would work from home; however, those providing essential services are exempt.