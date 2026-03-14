E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Law enforcers kill 6 terrorists in Lakki Marwat operation: CTD

News Desk Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 12:57am
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PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat on Friday, according to a press release issued by the CTD.

The press release said the operation was carried out in the Shagai area within the limits of the Gambila police station on the reported presence of terrorists there.

It added that the terrorists opened fire on the CTD team as they approached their location, following which the law enforcers fired in retaliation. The firing continued for around 40 minutes, the press release said, adding that six terrorists were found dead in the ensuing search operation.

The press release said the process of identifying the slain terrorists was under way, following which action would be taken against their facilitators and associates.

Four Kalashnikovs with magazines and ammunition, two 9mm pistols, eight hand grenades and an improvised explosive device was found in the possession of the terrorist, the press release added.

The operation took place the same day when an attack on a police vehicle martyred seven policemen, including an officer, in the Bettani subdivision of Lakki Marwat.

KP has seen a rise in terrorist attacks in the past year. According to the Annual Security Report 2025 from the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), KP recorded a significant surge in violence last year as “fatalities rose from 1,620 in 2024 to 2,331 in 2025”.

This marked an “absolute increase of 711 deaths, accounting for over 82 per cent of the net national rise and marking almost a 44pc year-on-year surge in violence in the province”.

Last month, nine police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), were martyred in separate terrorist attacks in Punjab’s Bhakkar district and KP’s Kohat and Wana areas.

Only days prior to that, three Federal Constabulary men were martyred in a terrorist attack in Karak, according to officials.

Terrorism in Pakistan, Counter terrorism
Pakistan

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