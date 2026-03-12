Sindh announces public holiday on March 13

The Sindh government on Thursday announced a public holiday for March 13 (Friday).

A notification issued by the government, a copy of which is available with Dawn, said: “The government of Sindh has been pleased to declare March 13, 2026 (Friday) as a public holiday throughout the province of Sindh for all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the government of Sindh, except essential services.”

The notification did not state the reason for which the public holiday was being announced.

However, a day earlier, Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah had said that the public holiday would be observed on Friday for Jummatul Wida.