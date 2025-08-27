MoltyFoam’s ‘MoltyOrtho’ campaign celebrates the circle of care The campaign’s speaks to one of life’s most universal truths: as children grow older, the roles between parents and children begin to reverse.

ELFA and Atom Power partner with NED to promote green technology This partnership will raise awareness of new technologies by offering special financing for ELFA and Atom Power products to NED University faculty and students.

Ideas Home unveils new plates and platters collection These pieces are designed not only for serving meals but also for styling your dining table and interiors.

Maria B celebrates Pakistan’s unsung heroes this Independence Day with ‘Aam Log, Khaas Kahaniyan’ From environmentalists and wildlife guardians to sports pioneers and philanthropists, Maria B is pledging over two million rupees to support their causes.

PepsiCo Pakistan and SDPI position ‘Misal-e-Basti’ as a blueprint for water security and climate adaptation The project in Shujabad is providing safe water to 15,000 people, restoring ecosystems and shaping policy as a scalable model for water and climate resilience in Pakistan.

Timezone Watches: Top watch manufacturer now redefining luxury for Pakistani consumers Timezone Watches is a Pakistani-founded brand that has been manufacturing premium and luxury timepieces since 1999, now trusted by customers in more than 17 countries.

Budget-friendly Fiora Hotel in Murree with luxurious accommodation Fiora Hotel in Murree offers luxury, comfort, and scenic views at pocket-friendly rates —perfect for families, groups and business travellers.

Best way to download music for offline listening Snaptube offers a user-friendly interface and flexible quality options, making it a strong choice for building an offline music library.

‘A cup of care’: How LIPTON is brewing change in Pakistan In Khanewal, LIPTON built one of the world’s largest tea factories, not just as a business investment but as a commitment to the community.

Fatima Fertilizer ignites patriotic fervour with ‘Dil Se Sarsabz’ Milli Naghma Competition on Independence Day The campaign invited individuals from across the country to record and share their renditions of classic patriotic songs on TikTok.

Pakistani products that deserve a spot in your cart this August 14 Bazaar brings people the best products across more than 30 categories delivered to their doorstep the very next day.

myco emerges as leading startup on global Draper show with Rs420m deal The Pakistani startup secured the largest investment and business deal of the season with support from Paklaunch

HEC focuses on digitising higher education in Pakistan HEC has also set up two advanced datacentres named Astrolabes in Lahore and Karachi to support the digital infrastructure.

Pepsi partners with PCB to make cricket accessible to girls ‘Ab Hai Tumhari Bari’ is a new initiative designed to provide cricket gear tailored for young girls, helping them access and enjoy the sport with confidence.

‘Accelerating progress’: ELFA partners with Bykea to empower riders with affordable, sustainable mobility The partnership brings affordable electric mobility to Pakistan’s roads, helping Bykea drivers cut costs, boost earnings and support a cleaner urban future.

Sting taps into the F1 buzz with a nationwide hunt to the Grand Prix A bold new chapter in fan-first marketing where sound leads the way to the ultimate adrenaline rush.

Faisal Jewel brings global recognition to Pakistan’s real estate sector A major high-rise project by Faisal Town has received two international awards for its design and innovation, highlighting a growing role in modern urban planning and sustainable construction.

Resecurity expands global footprint with regional office in Pakistan Resecurity is a cybersecurity company based in the United States, known for helping organisations protect against digital threats.

Fatima Fertilizer marks sixth consecutive victory at Pakistan Digital Awards 2025 with two more accolades The firm won for using powerful digital stories to promote sustainability and connect with people through meaningful campaigns.

Raqami and Haball launch Shariah-compliant embedded finance solution for Pakistan’s SME sector The two firms have introduced a Shariah-compliant embedded finance solution that enables SMEs to access collateral-free working capital directly through digital supply chain workflows.

Taptap Send launches in-app donation feature for overseas Pakistanis The mobile remittance platform has introduced a new feature that allows overseas Pakistanis in USA, UK and Europe to donate.

5th Pillar Family Takaful: Helping people save for Hajj the right way 5th Pillar Family Takaful is a Shariah-compliant savings and protection company dedicated to helping Muslims plan for Hajj.

TCL sets a new benchmark with QD Mini LED TVs in Pakistan TCL is a global leader in consumer electronics, renowned for delivering innovative, high-quality televisions at competitive prices.

Insignia’s Eid Collection: ‘For the days that shine’ Insignia’s Eid collection blends contemporary elegance with traditional charm, offering stylish footwear, bags and fragrances for women, men and children.

Letting nature lead: Alpha Prime opens its doors The Clifton campus brings nature into every corner — surrounded by plants, trees and natural light, not concrete and clutter.

Master Group partners with China’s number one global automobile export brand, Chery Automobile Pakistan’s automotive industry is set to welcome Super Plug-in Hybrid and New Energy Vehicles with advanced technology and local manufacturing.

GNEXT: Elevating the Apple after-sales experience in Pakistan The service centres aim to deliver certified repairs, genuine parts and premium after-sales support.