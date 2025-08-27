The campaign’s speaks to one of life’s most universal truths: as children grow older, the roles between parents and children begin to reverse.
Published 27 Aug, 2025 07:51pm
This partnership will raise awareness of new technologies by offering special financing for ELFA and Atom Power products to NED University faculty and students.
Published 27 Aug, 2025 01:44pm
These pieces are designed not only for serving meals but also for styling your dining table and interiors.
Published 26 Aug, 2025 03:00pm
From environmentalists and wildlife guardians to sports pioneers and philanthropists, Maria B is pledging over two million rupees to support their causes.
Published 25 Aug, 2025 04:45pm
The project in Shujabad is providing safe water to 15,000 people, restoring ecosystems and shaping policy as a scalable model for water and climate resilience in Pakistan.
Published 23 Aug, 2025 01:01pm
Timezone Watches is a Pakistani-founded brand that has been manufacturing premium and luxury timepieces since 1999, now trusted by customers in more than 17 countries.
Published 21 Aug, 2025 03:42pm
Fiora Hotel in Murree offers luxury, comfort, and scenic views at pocket-friendly rates —perfect for families, groups and business travellers.
Published 20 Aug, 2025 07:11pm
Snaptube offers a user-friendly interface and flexible quality options, making it a strong choice for building an offline music library.
Published 20 Aug, 2025 01:10pm
In Khanewal, LIPTON built one of the world’s largest tea factories, not just as a business investment but as a commitment to the community.
Updated 16 Aug, 2025 11:42am
The campaign invited individuals from across the country to record and share their renditions of classic patriotic songs on TikTok.
Updated 14 Aug, 2025 06:29pm
A cross-border collaboration to enhance access to innovative medicines in respiratory, diabetes and cardiovascular care.
Published 13 Aug, 2025 05:22pm
Bazaar brings people the best products across more than 30 categories delivered to their doorstep the very next day.
Published 12 Aug, 2025 09:11pm
Snaptube is the ultimate video downloading app for Android.
Updated 12 Aug, 2025 04:56pm
The Pakistani startup secured the largest investment and business deal of the season with support from Paklaunch
Published 05 Aug, 2025 12:15pm
HEC has also set up two advanced datacentres named Astrolabes in Lahore and Karachi to support the digital infrastructure.
Updated 21 Jul, 2025 04:23pm
A graphite enhanced battery built for high heat and fast recharge.
Updated 16 Jul, 2025 09:20pm
‘Ab Hai Tumhari Bari’ is a new initiative designed to provide cricket gear tailored for young girls, helping them access and enjoy the sport with confidence.
Updated 15 Jul, 2025 11:37am
The clinics provide essential healthcare to underserved communities.
Updated 14 Jul, 2025 01:20pm
The partnership brings affordable electric mobility to Pakistan’s roads, helping Bykea drivers cut costs, boost earnings and support a cleaner urban future.
Updated 08 Jul, 2025 04:13pm
The programme focuses on rural development and women empowerment, by uplifting farmers, children and their families.
Updated 02 Jul, 2025 06:59pm
A bold new chapter in fan-first marketing where sound leads the way to the ultimate adrenaline rush.
Published 30 Jun, 2025 09:28pm
Crafted from premium non-GMO brown rice, this protein is 100pc vegan, lactose-free, gluten-free and soy-free.
Updated 26 Jun, 2025 04:41pm
A major high-rise project by Faisal Town has received two international awards for its design and innovation, highlighting a growing role in modern urban planning and sustainable construction.
Published 25 Jun, 2025 11:33am
Rabel Sadozai won the award for championing sustainable agriculture and inclusive innovation in Pakistan.
Updated 23 Jun, 2025 07:06pm
Resecurity is a cybersecurity company based in the United States, known for helping organisations protect against digital threats.
Updated 20 Jun, 2025 04:25pm
The firm won for using powerful digital stories to promote sustainability and connect with people through meaningful campaigns.
Updated 19 Jun, 2025 12:10pm
The two firms have introduced a Shariah-compliant embedded finance solution that enables SMEs to access collateral-free working capital directly through digital supply chain workflows.
Updated 18 Jun, 2025 03:47pm
The mobile remittance platform has introduced a new feature that allows overseas Pakistanis in USA, UK and Europe to donate.
Published 07 Jun, 2025 09:02pm
The real estate group is reshaping property investment in the region through consistent performance across high-demand Emaar communities.
Published 05 Jun, 2025 08:32pm
5th Pillar Family Takaful is a Shariah-compliant savings and protection company dedicated to helping Muslims plan for Hajj.
Published 04 Jun, 2025 01:23pm
TCL is a global leader in consumer electronics, renowned for delivering innovative, high-quality televisions at competitive prices.
Published 03 Jun, 2025 02:07pm
Insignia’s Eid collection blends contemporary elegance with traditional charm, offering stylish footwear, bags and fragrances for women, men and children.
Updated 02 Jun, 2025 06:19pm
The Clifton campus brings nature into every corner — surrounded by plants, trees and natural light, not concrete and clutter.
Published 31 May, 2025 09:12pm
The new campus will cater to middle school level students.
Published 31 May, 2025 09:10pm
Pakistan’s automotive industry is set to welcome Super Plug-in Hybrid and New Energy Vehicles with advanced technology and local manufacturing.
Published 31 May, 2025 11:11am
With the Programme, Dulux promises colour, quality and protection that lasts.
Published 30 May, 2025 03:27pm
The service centres aim to deliver certified repairs, genuine parts and premium after-sales support.
Published 29 May, 2025 06:54pm
Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) has started exporting locally made Kia cars to Africa, marking a big step for Pakistan’s auto industry.
Published 29 May, 2025 12:40pm
The report highlights the company’s commitment to sustainable innovation, ethical governance and inclusive global growth.
Published 29 May, 2025 10:43am
Sleek and stylish, the new model combines cutting-edge AI features with a modern, ultra-slim design.
Published 28 May, 2025 10:32am