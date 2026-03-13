E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Abducted policeman found dead in KP’s Bajaur’s

Anwarullah Khan Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 09:21pm
Shah Munir Khan. — Photo via author
Shah Munir Khan. — Photo via author
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BAJAUR: A policeman was found dead in the War Mamund tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district on Friday, a day after he was abducted near the Dama Dola area, officials said.

Bajaur district police spokesperson Israr Khan told Dawn that the 54-year-old Shah Munir Khan, who was on leave, was heading home with his family to the Badan locality on Thursday evening when unidentified armed men approached his vehicle, pulled him out, and took him to an unknown location, where he was later shot dead.

He also dismissed reports that Munir was abducted from the Badan police station.

Later, Bajaur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Niaz Muhammad also confirmed while speaking to the media that a police team, which included senior officers, had found Munir’s body.

Law enforcement personnel have increasingly come under attack in KP in recent weeks. Last week, a police officer was martyred after unidentified terrorists opened fire on a police post in War Mamund.

In February, four cops were martyred, and two others were wounded when unidentified attackers opened fire at a patrol party in Bajaur.

Pakistan

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