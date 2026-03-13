Chery Master Pakistan expands nationwide 3S dealership network: 10 operational, 20 planned by 2027

HELLO CHERY movement continues to take shape across Pakistan as Chery Master Pakistan formally launches its nationwide dealership network, bringing its cutting-edge new energy vehicles closer to customers and strengthening customer-first service and support across the country.

The nationwide dealership network includes eight dealerships across six major cities, with two additional dealerships launching in the coming month, expanding the network to 10 dealerships nationwide. The network includes Chery Seaview (Karachi), Chery Defence (Lahore), Chery Ravi (Lahore), Chery Fortune (Lahore), Chery Metropolis (Islamabad), Chery City of Saints (Multan), Chery Canal (Faisalabad), and Chery Stallion (Sialkot). Together, these dealerships establish a robust national footprint with integrated sales and service capability aligned with Chery’s global operational standards. These dealerships are already operational with sales, service and parts to provide customer’s support.

Chery Master made history in Pakistan’s automotive industry, becoming the first auto manufacturer to begin operations with aftersales service support for existing Chery customers, strengthening long-term trust.

Commenting on the occasion, Chery Master Pakistan CEO Samir Malik said, “Today marks an important milestone in Chery Master’s journey in Pakistan as we launch our nationwide dealership network. Our vision is to bring the very best of Chery’s global innovation closer to Pakistani customers. Through this network, customers can now experience our world-class plug-in hybrid SUVs powered by Chery Super Hybrid technology, supported by reliable after-sales services that meet Chery’s global standards. This is only the beginning, we plan to grow our network from 10 to 20 dealerships across Pakistan by 2027, bringing intelligent hybrid mobility to more cities across the country.”

Chery Master Pakistan has recently introduced two PHEV models powered by Chery Super Hybrid CSH technology: Tiggo 9 PHEV, Pakistan’s first Luxury E-SUV, and Tiggo 8 PHEV, Pakistan’s first 7-seater Plug-in Hybrid D-SUV.

The Tiggo 9 PHEV, Pakistan’s first Luxury E-SUV, is priced at Rs13,694,000 (ex-factory) with bookings open at Rs3 million, creating a new premium segment in the CKD market. It delivers 610 hp and 920 Nm of torque, offering up to 170 km pure electric range and the longest combined range of up to 1,400 km. The SUV features front-row massage seats, a 14-speaker Sony premium audio system, automatic parking, Level 2 Plus ADAS functions, and 10 airbags, delivering a new benchmark in luxury, safety, and technology for premium SUV customers.

The Tiggo 8 PHEV AWD, priced at Rs11,299,000 (ex-factory) with bookings open at Rs2,000,000, is Pakistan’s first 7-seater Plug-in Hybrid D-SUV, producing 496 hp and 735 Nm of torque. The cabin includes Queen Co-Pilot zero-gravity seats with massage function, a 12-speaker Sony immersive premium audio system, intelligent ADAS, and comprehensive safety systems including 10 airbags, delivering comfort and technology for modern families.



Both models have already generated strong market interest across the country. Commenting on the response, Syed Asif Ahmed, the director of marketing, Chery Master Pakistan, said, “Tiggo 8 and Tiggo 9 have received an overwhelming customer response due to their advanced features and the strong global legacy of the Chery brand. Test drive activity across Chery Pakistan’s nationwide dealership network continues to build customer confidence. Chery Master Pakistan is gearing up to begin deliveries from April 2026, with plans to deliver the maximum possible units before June 2026.”

Globally, Chery is China’s No.1 automotive exporter for 23 consecutive years, operating in more than 120 countries, with one in every four vehicles exported from China carrying the Chery name. In Pakistan, the brand is introduced by Master Auto Engineering, a subsidiary of the Master Group, one of Pakistan’s largest and trusted groups over 60 years and widely recognised for Master MoltyFoam.

The Group is also a leader in Pakistan’s automobile industry with a legacy spanning more than four decades, with Procon Engineering at the forefront of Pakistan’s auto parts manufacturing industry and Master Motor a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles, buses and trucks and passenger vehicles ranking Pakistan’s fourth largest automotive group.

This content is an advertorial by Chery Master Pakistan and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.