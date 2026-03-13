CM approves first AI roadmap

LAHORE: Punjab’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) roadmap was approved by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz here on Thursday.

“It’s goal is to make Punjab the leading AI province in South Asia by 2029,” the CM said while chairing a meeting in this regard.

Provincial Adviser for AI Ali Dar, who is a brother-in-law of Maryam Nawaz, gave a detailed briefing on the AI road map.

The world’s first AI Delivery Unit will be established in Punjab in June.

The CM will serve as the chairperson of the AI Delivery Unit and the special project team. The meeting was told that more than 100,000 job opportunities were expected to be created in Punjab over the next three years.

The initiative is projected to increase GDP by five 10 per cent, while foreign exchange reserves could grow by $10 billion to $20bn.

Under the AI road map, key pillars will include AI infrastructure, AI administration, AI citizen services, job skills development, AI economy, and AI governance. Four cross-functional teams will be formed under the road map, focusing on special projects, data, strategic operations and strategic communication.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also approved the establishment of an AI technical advisory board. She directed that leading experts be included in the board.

“The Punjab AI road map manifesto will be launched in March. The AI governance policy will be launched in July. In August, on the occasion of Independence Day, the global tech partnership and citizen portal will be launched. In September, the health board app will be launched. In October, the smog programme and smog bot will be integrated with AI. In November, the Kissan AI board will be launched,” the meeting was told.

The CM has directed that agriculture interns will also be included in the Kissan AI board. An AI curriculum has already been introduced in 100 schools across Punjab, and in April it will be expanded to 155 additional schools.

“We want to enhance the efficiency of every government sector through the use of Artificial Intelligence,” she said.

“Artificial Intelligence will help fully utilise the potential of our youth,” she said and added that the AI road map will provide a platform to bring young people together under one banner,” the CM said.

