E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Pakistan thrash Bangladesh by 128 runs in rain-hit second ODI

AFP Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 10:39pm
Pakistan’s players celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh’s captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on March 13, 2026. — AFP
Pakistan’s players celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh’s captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on March 13, 2026. — AFP
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Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 128 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the rain-affected second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Maaz Sadaqat was the stand-out performer of the game, blasting a rapid 75 for Pakistan before picking up three wickets.

Chasing a revised target of 243 in 32 overs after a two-hour rain and hailstorm delay, Bangladesh collapsed for 114 in 23.3 overs despite a brief counterattack from Litton Das.

Bangladesh had already been in trouble before the weather halted play.

Tanzid Hasan fell early for one, caught at backward square leg off Shaheen Shah Afridi, while Saif Hassan departed for 12 after offering a catch to short mid-off off Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was bowled by Shaheen for a duck, leaving the hosts reeling at 27 for 3 in 6.3 overs when a sudden thunderstorm accompanied by hail forced the players off the field.

When play resumed, Litton attempted to revive the chase with a series of boundaries, including two sixes. He was eventually trapped lbw for 41 by part-time spinner Maaz Sadaqat.

Tawhid Hridoy made 28 off 38 balls before falling lbw to Haris Rauf, while Afif Hossain added 14 before becoming Sadaqat’s second victim.

Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz managed just one run as Bangladesh’s innings folded quickly.

Rauf and Sadaqat claimed three wickets each to complete a dominant bowling performance for Pakistan.

Earlier, Bangladesh had fought back with the ball to bowl Pakistan out for 274 in 47.3 overs after a blistering start by the visitors.

Pakistan raced to 103 for the opening wicket inside 13 overs through an aggressive partnership between Sahibzada Farhan and Sadaqat.

Sadaqat struck 75 off 46 balls with six fours and five sixes, while Farhan scored 31 before falling to Taskin Ahmed.

Salman Agha later top-scored with 64 from 62 balls and shared a 109-run stand with Mohammad Rizwan (44), though Agha’s innings ended in a dramatic run-out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz at the non-striker’s end that sparked animated reactions on the field.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain finished as the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 56 as Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 274, a total that proved more than enough on a rain-shortened night in Mirpur.

With this win, Pakistan have levelled up the three-match series 1-1, with the series decider to be played on Sunday.

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