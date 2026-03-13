OUR elders knew well that the world of politics is characterised by the maxim ‘might is right’. This means that those who are more powerful can do what they wish. With their power, strength and authority, they treat the world like a wolf treats a lamb. In Aesop’s Fables, a wolf wants to eat a lamb. Although the lamb presents logical arguments regarding its innocence, the wolf ignores them and eats it anyway, using its superior strength to overcome the victim.

Similarly, in human history many rulers remained intoxicated with power. They set the standard for truth, law and justice, regardless of the ideal of fairness. They tried to devoured their opponents’ land and resources. Most of them exercised power unjustly to snatch the wealth and resources of their weaker neighbours, which they considered their ‘right’ to occupy. Consequently, these trends have trickled down to the present day.

At present, we live in an era of development, but at the same time we face the jungle raj — in cities and towns — a state of widespread lawlessness, chaos, rampant crime and ineffective governance, often linked to corruption and the criminal-politician nexus. This paradox — living in a technologically advanced era while struggling to grab the resources of others — is a central challenge of modern civilisation. Despite rapid scientific and social development, the rulers still seemingly possess the same neurological wiring inherited from the past.

History is replete with examples of such people. No student of history can forget the names of ruthless rulers such as Genghis Khan and his grandson Hulagu Khan and Adolf Hitler. Their will was law, and they used brutal force to crush the opposition, regardless of moral, ethical or legal constraints.

We have inherited a value system that demands human rights.

Later in the era of colonialism, the stronger nations used their superior military and economic power to invade, occupy and exploit weaker nations, imposing their own rules and calling it ‘civilising’ or ‘rightful’ expansion. Thus, power decides outcomes; morality is brushed under the carpet. Such an attitude is utterly unjustifiable. Modern states should take note and learn from these examples. Treaties and agreements become temporary and morality becomes whatever the powerful desire it to be.

These trends continue. For example, when the current US president said that his power is restrained only by “his own morality”, he was not boasting, but making a case for a bullying philosophy that governs his rule. In an interview with The New York Times, the president argued that international law, treaties and institutions apply only when he decides they do. Rules are showy, alliances awkward and multilateral bodies frustrating. Why should an arrogant superpower bind itself when it can act?

Yet this view misunderstands the purpose of law. Rules between states were not created because leaders are naturally wise or restrained. They were created because history shows us what happens when power goes unchecked. If international law aligns with US interests, it applies. If it does not, it can be ignored, redefined or brushed aside.

We as humans have been declared the crown of creation. We have inherited a value system that demands human rights. We should be the custodians on earth with a duty to maintain peace and tranquillity. But unfortunately, people who hold power employ high-handed tactics; they do not understand the responsibilities of what it means to be the crown of creation. They act in a beastly manner and treat their opponents violently. The driving force behind this high-handedness is a cynical mistrust of others. They make the world dance to their tune, think themselves superior, and relegate others to an inferior status with no respect.

However, a we-aker nation can upset the nefarious designs of the powerful by sending a clear message of unity within. If a nation is united, no one can cast an evil eye on it, and it can combat all visible and invisible enemy forces.

These ideals are rooted in the Quran. Allah enjoins believers to “hold fast, all of you together, to the Rope of Allah and be not divided” (3:103). Through unity, a nation can be indomitable and its right to existence be upheld.

Islam stipulates a code of conduct, in which unity-based love is the core element. It is said in the sayings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that one should love others as he wants to be loved. Islam has taught us to treat others as you like to be treated. It is reported in another hadith that the Prophet said love for people what you love for yourself. These cardinal principles must also be applied in the sciences of statecraft and diplomacy to create a more moral order.

The writer is an educationist with an interest in religion.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026