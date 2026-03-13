PTI expresses concern over Imran’s health, reiterates demand to shift him to Shifa International Hospital

ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Friday expressed grave concern over the deteriorating health of its founder Imran Khan and reiterated its demand for his immediate transfer to Islamabad’s Shifa International Hospital for specialised medical treatment, saying that he was a former prime minister and the most popular leader.

In a press conference, party stalwarts condemned what they described as the government’s “criminal negligence” with regard to Imran’s health and demanded the immediate transfer of the PTI founder to Shifa International Hospital for specialised medical treatment.

They also called for his personal physicians to be provided immediate access to him and for unhindered meetings with his family members and the party leadership, warning that any further delay could have “serious consequences”.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, flanked by senior party leaders, criticised the federal government’s conduct on the matter, as well as what he called politically motivated cases against him.

“The PTI founder is not an ordinary citizen; he is the former prime minister of Pakistan and the country’s most popular leader, and the government has both a legal and moral responsibility to ensure that he receives proper medical treatment,” he said.

“The government’s refusal to allow him access to his personal doctors and family members is a blatant violation of basic human rights and legal protocols,” CM Afridi stated.

He further condemned the government’s handling of the former prime minister’s health-related issues, describing it as “irresponsible and unlawful”.

“The party has made every possible effort to secure appropriate medical care for the PTI founder, but the current government has repeatedly rejected these requests,” he added.

He warned that the party would not tolerate such behaviour and was fully prepared to launch a “massive movement” for its founder’s release.

However, he noted that the party had temporarily slowed its political activities out of respect for the holy month of Ramazan, emphasising that the party’s preparations, passion, and spirit remained fully intact.

During the press conference, PTI leader Junaid Akbar highlighted what he described as a “broader political crackdown”, pointing to the disqualification of PTI senators and the suppression of party workers.

“The government’s internal repression is being accompanied by a failing foreign policy and increasingly complex and dangerous dynamics in relations with the Taliban administration in Afghanistan,” Akbar said.

He stressed that the continued “mistreatment” of the PTI founder was fueling tensions that the current administration might ultimately be unable to control.

“The obstacles being placed in the way of the PTI founder’s medical treatment are unacceptable,” he said.

Senior PTI leader and lawyer Babar Awan described the secrecy surrounding the PTI founder’s medical condition as a “criminal act”.

He issued a warning to the authorities, stating that if any harm came to Imran due to a lack of proper care, those responsible would have nowhere left to hide in the country.

Awan reiterated that the party’s struggle remained peaceful and within the bounds of the law, but its demand for transparency was non-negotiable.

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance minister Taimur Jhagra maintained that the PTI remained the only political force firmly standing with the Constitution.

He cautioned that the government’s “hostile conduct” was widening the divide between the public and state institutions.

MNA Shahid Khattak said the party was not politicising a health issue but was genuinely concerned about the “risk of irreversible damage” to the PTI founder’s health and vision.

The incarcerated ex-prime minister’s family and party have been raising concerns about his health since his eye ailment came to light in late January.

Concerns mounted after partial vision loss in the right eye was reported via a lawyer who met Imran upon the Supreme Court’s intervention . Doctors later confirmed that, with glasses, the PTI founder had 6/9 partial vision in the right eye.

On March 3, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), where Imran was being treated, said that the PTI founder was examined at Adiala jail for the follow-up treatment of his eye ailment, which showed that his vision had “ improved remarkably ”.

However, the ex-premier’s family and party had been demanding that he be shifted to Shifa International Hospital and granted access to his personal physicians and family members.