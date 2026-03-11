International Women’s Day is often marked by recognition of achievements, but it is also an opportunity to strengthen the systems that help more women succeed. This year, Master MoltyFoam used the occasion to highlight the importance of support in sports by launching an initiative focused on encouraging young female athletes in Pakistan.

Through this initiative, Master MoltyFoam, the best mattress brand in Pakistan , is supporting female footballers from Southern Punjab in collaboration with GroundUp Sports. The effort aims to help these athletes continue pursuing their ambitions in competitive sport by providing encouragement, visibility and a platform that recognises their potential.

Creating opportunities where they matter most

Across Pakistan, interest in women’s sports is growing steadily. Young athletes are stepping forward with dedication and talent, but many still face barriers related to access, resources and recognition.

Master MoltyFoam’s Women’s Day initiative focuses on addressing this gap by supporting players who are working to build their future in football. The partnership with GroundUp Sports allows the initiative to reach athletes in Southern Punjab, a region where many young players demonstrate strong potential but have limited exposure to broader opportunities.

By supporting these players, the initiative reflects a simple idea. When young athletes receive encouragement and recognition early in their journey, they are more likely to stay committed to their goals.

Supporting ambition through partnership

GroundUp Sports has been actively working to identify and nurture talent among young athletes from underrepresented communities. Their programs focus on building confidence, strengthening skills, and helping players prepare for higher levels of competition.

Through collaboration with GroundUp Sports, Master MoltyFoam’s initiative connects promising footballers with a wider platform that highlights their efforts and aspirations. The goal is not only to recognise talent but also to reinforce the belief that young women in Pakistan can pursue sports with determination and confidence.

Such partnerships play an important role in expanding opportunities for athletes who may otherwise struggle to access structured pathways.

Naila Kiani as an Ambassador of Change

The initiative is supported by Naila Kiani, Pakistan’s renowned mountaineer and Master MoltyFoam’s Ambassador of Change. Her journey in mountaineering has become a powerful example of determination and resilience.

Kiani has successfully climbed some of the world’s most challenging peaks, demonstrating the level of discipline and perseverance required to excel in demanding environments. Her achievements have inspired many young women to believe that ambitious goals are possible.

Within the initiative, her presence serves as a reminder that courage and commitment can help individuals overcome obstacles and pursue paths that once seemed out of reach.

Encouraging confidence in young athletes

Support for women’s sports has a broader impact beyond competition. Participation in sports helps young women develop confidence, leadership skills, and a sense of identity built around achievement and teamwork.

Football in particular creates an environment where players learn discipline, cooperation, and resilience. These experiences often shape personal growth while encouraging a mindset that values persistence and self-belief.

By supporting female footballers from Southern Punjab, Master MoltyFoam’s initiative recognises that talent exists across every region. What often determines success is the presence of support structures that allow that talent to grow.

A commitment to progress

For Master MoltyFoam , the Women’s Day initiative reflects a broader commitment to progress and opportunity. Empowerment does not happen through words alone. It requires consistent efforts that help individuals move forward in meaningful ways.

By supporting grassroots sports programs and highlighting inspiring figures such as Naila Kiani, the initiative demonstrates how corporate platforms can contribute to the growth of women’s participation in sports.

When organisations invest in young talent and create space for ambition, they help shape a future where opportunities are more widely accessible.

Looking ahead

Women’s participation in sports in Pakistan continues to expand. From football fields to mountain summits, women are challenging expectations and building new pathways for those who will follow.

Initiatives like the one introduced by Master MoltyFoam on Women’s Day reinforce the importance of encouragement, visibility and support in this journey. For the young footballers taking part, the initiative represents recognition of their efforts and belief in their potential.

And for many others watching their progress, it sends a clear message. When courage is supported and opportunities are created, dreams become achievable.

This content is an advertorial by Master MoltyFoam and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.