Actor Asim Bukhari passes away

Published March 13, 2026
LAHORE: Veteran actor Asim Bukhari passed away in Lahore on Thursday after his health deteriorated sharply, his son Ajlal Bukhari announced on Instagram. Confirming his death, Radio Pakistan reported that Asim was 76 years old.

According to Dawn.com, the actor had been experiencing severe issues with his heart and kidneys and had fallen into a coma by Wednesday, a previous post from Ajlal’s account said, requesting prayers for his father.

Asim was known for his roles in Urdu and Punjabi entertainment, with his last project being the 2024 PTV drama serial Tootay Pattay. His other credits include supporting roles in dramas such as Sona Chandi (1982), Andhera Ujala (1984) and films such as Dubai Chalo (1979) and Badmash Gujjar (2001).

He received the Presidential Pride of Performance Award for his services to the entertainment industry.

The actor had a major health scare in July after a heart attack sent him to the hospital with fluid in his lungs and reduced function in his kidneys. He managed to make a full recovery and was sent home.He was laid to rest in a local graveyard.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Asim.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

