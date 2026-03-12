E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Collective security

Editorial Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:37am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ERASING previously defined ‘red lines’, the brutal US-Israeli war on Iran has brought regional states face to face with several uncomfortable truths. Among these is the fact that an American defensive shield has not protected them from insecurity; instead, it has dragged them into the centre of the conflict. Similarly, establishing relations with Israel has not normalised the situation in the Middle East; it has created even more instability, as Israel has been emboldened to jettison the idea of a Palestinian state, knowing there will be only muted reactions from its Arab and Muslim allies. So while the immediate need is for a ceasefire — as Turkish President Recep Erdogan noted on Wednesday — to prevent the entire region from going up “in flames”, regional states, including the Arab sheikhdoms, Iran, Turkiye etc, will need to discuss a new, long-term security architecture amongst themselves, one that does not depend on external actors. This may be the way to durable peace, as relying on outsiders to provide ‘security’ is a recipe for insecurity.

Many of the regional states had figured that hosting American bases would be their guarantee of security — the US maintains an imperial ring of military facilities across the Gulf, hosting thousands of troops. Instead, this arrangement has become a major liability as Iran, rightly or wrongly, has struck American assets based in the Gulf states. The US has not come to the rescue of its Arab allies, as the Trump administration tries to extricate itself from an increasingly chaotic war. Similarly, the 2020 Abraham Accords that a number of Muslim states signed on to, thereby officially recognising Israel, have also become a liability for these states, as Iran has struck what it says are Israeli assets in the region, while also directly targeting the Zionist state. Clearly, recognising Israel without guarantees for a viable Palestinian state has failed to bring tangible benefits to Muslim supporters of the Abraham Accords.

Keeping these bitter truths in mind, once the US-Israeli combine stops its aggression, regional states need to sit down and talk. Iran, the Arabs, Turkiye and others must discuss all outstanding issues, for example territorial disputes, ideological differences etc, and attempt to reach an amicable solution based on respect for each other’s sovereignty. They must also pledge and work towards collective security. Regional states must take responsibility for their own security, instead of outsourcing it to external actors who have no roots in the region, and whose only interest is to keep their weapons industries running fuelled by petrodollars. Perhaps the mutual defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia can be used as an exemplar and be expanded to include other states in order to guarantee regional security.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

ERASING previously defined ‘red lines’, the brutal US-Israeli war on Iran has brought regional states face to...
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Dawn News English
Subscribe