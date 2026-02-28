Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian State Duma’s International Affairs Committee, has called for an emergency UNSC meeting on the situation after the Israeli and US strikes on Iran, TASSreports.
“Without any doubt, the situation requires holding an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. The global community should prevent a scenario that could risk the outbreak of a third world war,” the senior Russian legislator was quoted as saying.
He called the attack deliberate aggression and escalation fraught with extremely negative consequences for the broader region.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salam to express Pakistan’s “strong condemnation of the dangerous regional escalation following the Israeli attack on Iran and subsequent attacks in the Gulf region”.
“Pakistan stands in full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and our brotherly Gulf countries in this perilous time. We remain ready to play a constructive role for peace and pray that the blessings of Ramazan bring calm and stability to our region,” he said.
President Emmanuel Macron will hold a meeting of the French defence and national security council to discuss the situation in Iran and in the Middle East at 5pm GMT (10pm PKT), Macron’s office has said, Reuters reports.
In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, Pakistan’s embassy in Iraq has advised all Pakistani nationals residing in or visiting Iraq to remain vigilant and exercise utmost caution, APP reported.
In a press release, the embassy asked its citizens to closely monitor developments through reliable sources and avoid all non-essential travel until the situation stabilises.
“Pakistani nationals planning to travel are strongly advised to regularly check updates issued by the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority and their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport,” the embassy said.
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has “military escalation in the Middle East”.
In a post on X, he said, “The use of force by the United States and Israel against Iran, and the subsequent retaliation by Iran across the region, undermine international peace and security.”
He further said, “I call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and de-escalation. Failing to do so risks a wider regional conflict with grave consequences for civilians and regional stability. I strongly encourage all parties to return immediately to the negotiating table.”
After confirming that Iran hit Riyadh and its eastern region with strikes, Saudi Arabia warns that it reserves the right to defend itself, including by retaliating, AFP reports.
Saudi Arabia “expressed its strongest condemnation of the blatant and cowardly Iranian attacks targeting the Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, which were repelled”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“In light of this unjustified aggression, the Kingdom affirms that it will take all necessary measures to defend its security and protect its territory, citizens and residents, including with the option of responding to the aggression.”
India called for diplomacy to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, which has responded with missile attacks, AFP reports.
“We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from a visit to Israel.
“Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued… Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected,” it added.
The UAE economy ministry said it held strategic reserves of staple goods that were plentiful and “safe”, and urged citizens and residents to avoid stockpiling, state news agency WAM reported, according to AFP.
Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has said that the security situation in the country is “stable and under continuous monitoring around the clock, within an integrated security system based on high readiness, precise surveillance, and immediate evaluation of all emerging developments”.
In a statement, the ministry said, “The level of preparedness has been elevated, preventive measures strengthened, and deployments reinforced at vital sites, in full coordination with the relevant authorities, to ensure swift response and the maintenance of public security and the safety of citizens and residents.”
The ministry reassured everyone that the “situation is reassuring and stable, and that state institutions are operating in complete harmony and with high readiness”.
According to the statement, the ministry urged everyone to adhere to the instructions and procedures issued by the ministry, to exercise accuracy in circulating information and rely on official sources.
China warned against any further escalation in the Middle East, calling for an “immediate halt” to violence, AFP reports.
“China calls for an immediate halt to military actions, urges avoiding further escalation of tensions, and encourages the resumption of dialogue and negotiations to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East,” Beijing’s foreign ministry said.
“Iran’s national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity should be respected,” it added.
The Saudi foreign ministry has said that “blatant and cowardly Iranian attacks that targeted the Riyadh region and the Eastern region” were repelled.
It condemned the attacks, saying they “cannot be justified under any pretext or in any way, and which came despite the knowledge of the Iranian authorities that the Kingdom has affirmed that it will not allow its airspace or territory to be used to target Iran”.
French President Emmanuel Macron has called for an urgent meeting of the UNSC, saying the outbreak of a war between the US, Israel and Iran has “serious consequences” for international peace and security, Reuters reports.
Macron spoke separately with leaders of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan and the president of the autonomous region of Kurdistan, his office said.
France was ready to deploy the necessary resources to protect its closest partners at their request, Macron said on X.
“The current escalation is dangerous for everyone. It must stop. The Iranian regime must understand that it now has no other option but to engage in good-faith negotiations to end its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as its actions to destabilise the region,” Macron said.
“This is absolutely essential for the security of everyone in the Middle East,” he added.
“The Iranian people must also be able to build their future freely. The massacres perpetrated by the Islamic regime discredit it and necessitate that the people be given a voice. The sooner the better,” he said.
Germany, France and Britain have condemned Iran’s retaliatory attacks on countries in the Middle East, saying Iran must refrain from indiscriminate military strikes.
“We reiterate our commitment to regional stability and to the protection of civilian life,” French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a joint statement, adding that they wanted a resumption of negotiations.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed discussed on Saturday Iran’s retaliatory strikes on the Gulf and expressed solidarity and sympathy in their call, AFP reports.
The Saudi de facto ruler called the Emirati president and “they discussed regional developments and the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and several other brotherly nations”, the UAE’s official Wam agency said.
They condemned a “dangerous escalation that threatens the region’s security and undermines its stability”.
The crown prince expressed Saudi Arabia’s “full solidarity with the UAE, offering all its resources to support any measures the UAE takes”, while the Emirati leader “expressed his gratitude and appreciation”.
Pakistan’s embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has advised Pakistani nationals to remain calm and avoid speculation.
“Please rely only on official and verified sources of the UAE government for information, do not circulate or act upon unverified news or social media reports,” it said.
“Pakistani nationals currently residing in the UAE must exercise caution, remain vigilant, minimise non-essential travel. If you have planned travel, please check your flight schedule and status with your airline before proceeding to the airport,” it said.