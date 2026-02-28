Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian State Duma’s International Affairs Committee, has called for an emergency UNSC meeting on the situation after the Israeli and US strikes on Iran, TASS reports.

“Without any doubt, the situation requires holding an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. The global community should prevent a scenario that could risk the outbreak of a third world war,” the senior Russian legislator was quoted as saying.

He called the attack deliberate aggression and escalation fraught with extremely negative consequences for the broader region.