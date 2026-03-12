‘Human traffickers’ held

LAHORE: The FIA claims to have arrested two suspected human smugglers on Wednesday.

As per officials, the FIA’s Anti-Human Smuggling Circle arrested Chaudhry Farman and Malik Ayaz during a raid in the city. They say that Farman was running an illegal travel agency – Ittehad Travel Consultant.

During the raid, eight passports, several work visa contracts, and other documents were recovered from the suspect.

The FIA says that Ayaz allegedly deprived a citizen of Rs1.3 million on the pretext of arranging a Belgian work visa for him.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026