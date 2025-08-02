Quetta ATC sends Mahrang Baloch, BYC leaders on physical remand for 20 more days

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Quetta on Saturday remanded Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) chief Dr Mahrang Baloch and other organisers of the group to police custody for 20 days, once again extending her detention.

In March, Mahrang and other BYC members were arrested for “attacking” the Quetta Civil Hospital and “inciting people to violence”, a day after the group faced a police crackdown while protesting against alleged enforced disappearances.

Mahrang has been held at the Hudda District Prison in Quetta under Section 3 of the Mainte­nance of Public Order (MPO) — a law that empowers authorities to arrest and detain individuals suspected of posing a threat to public order. Last month, the Quetta ATC handed the BYC chief and other organisers of the group into police custody for 15 days.

Advocates Israr Baloch, Shoaib Baloch and Awais Zehri appeared on behalf of the BYC leadership in today’s hearing, presided over by ATC Judge Muhammad Ali Mubeen. Israr told Dawn.com that Mahrang, Beebow Baloch and Gulzadi were present in court.

“Dr Mahrang and the other BYC members’ remand was approved. They were handed over to police custody for 20 days,” he said, adding that the police had requested that they be remanded for 30 days.

In a post on X, Baloch activist Sammi Deen Baloch slammed the extension of remand and said that not only did it violate the fundamental principles of justice, but illustrated a “highly dangerous judicial trend”.

“The court’s decision … is not merely an illegal action but also a reflection of the bitter reality that Pakistan’s judiciary, particularly in Balochistan, has been stripped of its freedom and autonomy,” she wrote.

“The court’s actions — sometimes transferring the case to the Home Department, sometimes dismissing it — are all indicative of constitutional, legal, and moral bankruptcy.”

Sammi noted that the judiciary in Balochistan did not offer justice, reflecting a mindset from the colonial era.

“It is time for the judiciary to recognise its constitutional role, fulfil its duty to protect civil liberties and fundamental rights, and distance itself from this game of oppression,” she wrote.

The BYC is a Baloch advocacy group working against enforced disappearances since 2018.

Mahrang was taken into custody under MPO for a period of 30 days (first term) on March 22. Thereafter, her detention was extended for an additional 30 days (second term) through a decision of the Balochistan Home Department in April.

After the BYC leaders had completed three months in custody in June, the provincial government issued a fourth extension order, extending their imprisonment by another 15 days.

On July 8, a Quetta ATC handed Mahrang and other activists into police custody for 10 days, extending their detention. The other activists were Gulzadi, Bebow Baloch, Sibghatullah Shahji, Ghaffar Baloch and Beberg Baloch.

While the BYC is not listed among banned organisations by the National Counter Terrorism Authority, Mahrang is included on its list of proscribed persons.

Constitutional petitions seeking the release of Mahrang and two other activists were rejected by the Balochistan High Court in May.