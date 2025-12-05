Ex-PM’s aide Shahzad Akhbar declared proclaimed offender in case pertaining to controversial social media posts

Former special assistant to the prime minister Mirza Shahzad Akbar, who currently resides in the United Kingdom (UK), was declared a proclaimed offender on Friday in a case pertaining to alleged controversial statements made on social media platform X.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) had registered the case against Akbar in July this year over allegedly defamatory and controversial remarks shared on his social media account.

According to the court order, issued by Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Abbas Shah, the decision was taken after Akbar failed to appear before the court despite multiple summons.

The order also directed the authorities concerned to issue an arrest warrant for Akbar to ensure his production before the court. The order noted that the accused did not cooperate with the investigation and remained absent during the legal proceedings.

A challan in the case has already been submitted to the court.

With the proclamation order now in place, law enforcement authorities are expected to intensify efforts to apprehend the former aide on accountability as the trial moves forward.

Interior minister hands extradition requests to UK envoy

The development comes a day after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott and he handed over the extradition papers for Akbar and YouTuber Adil Raja.

“The extradition papers for Akbar and Raja from the government of Pakistan were handed over [to Marriott],” a statement issued by the interior ministry said.

“Both individuals are wanted in Pakistan. They should be handed over to Pakistan immediately,” Naqvi was quoted as saying. He also provided evidence against Pakistani citizens who were spreading propaganda, the statement said.

“I fully believe in freedom of expression, but fake news is a problem for every country,” he said, as per the statement.

“No country can allow slander and defamation against state institutions from those sitting abroad,” the minister said. Naqvi also said that Pakistan would welcome British cooperation for the return of those who “spread anti-Pakistan propaganda”.

While Pakistan does not have a formal extradition treaty with the UK, both countries do have an agreement in place whereby London can repatriate Pakistani nationals involved in crimes and violating immigration laws.