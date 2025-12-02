E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Pakistan Crypto Council CEO Bilal bin Saqib steps down as PM’s aide on virtual assets

Tahir Sherani Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 09:44pm
Bilal Bin Saqib poses during an interview with Reuters, in Islamabad on April 9, 2025. — Reuters/File
Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) Chief Executive Officer Bilal Bin Saqib has stepped down as special assistant to the prime minister on blockchain and cryptocurrency, it emerged on Tuesday.

He continues to serve as the chairman of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA).

A notification from the Cabinet Division, signed October 13, said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accepted Saqib’s resignation from the position with effect from August 21.

He was appointed to the role on May 26, with the status of a minister of state.

Saqib was appointed the PVARA chairman with the status of a minister of state on a pro bono basis for three years on August 1.

PVARA is an autonomous federal body governed by a multi-stakeholder board including the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue. Its mandate is to curb illicit finance, protect consumers and unlock opportunities in fintech, remittances and tokenised assets, while fostering Shariah-compliant innovation through regulatory sandboxes.­

According to Forbes, Saqib — who is part of their ‘30 under 30’ list — is the cofounder of Tayaba, which the publication describes as “a social enterprise that aims to provide solutions to the water crisis in Pakistan”.

He also received his MBE in 2023 for contributions to the UK’s National Health Service, the statement added.

An MBE, which stands for “Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire”, is awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community which has had a long-term, significant impact.

Tahir Sherani is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn News (TV) with 16 years of experience. His coverage focuses on the national economy, energy, cabinet affairs, the Establishment Division, and the Prime Minister’s Office.

M. Saeed
Dec 02, 2025 09:32pm
Why a person with highest professional expertise in profitable ventures and love to serve his motherland even on personal sacrifices, is not allowed to allowed to survive in his own country? There are several similar cases of rejection of the talent and national spirit. One of such cases was Dr. Shahzad Sadiq, who left a top UN job, came to Pakistan as Energy Advisor during Z. A. Bhutto time, discovered oil at Dhodak, then created and led OGDC, only to die young due to perhaps, frustrations!
Recommend 0
Hamid
Dec 03, 2025 02:28am
What a sad state. Why wasn't he allowed to work freely and serve the nation? I suspect there must have been pressure to resign. A highly competent professional like him should not be going home
Recommend 0
FAZ
Dec 03, 2025 06:55am
Now this is proper brain gain..
Recommend 0
Daniel
Dec 03, 2025 08:13am
Hello I glad to you I m active crypto trader last 7 years I know all blockchain system May be I help you I not need money but I help you to today's children enter in crypto avoid to any fake social influencer . I have big thoughts about crypto please contact me you send me mail I contact you I live in Punjab Pakistan and by the way I'm coding , programmer ....
Recommend 0
Aftab
Dec 03, 2025 11:37am
The sad news of this morning
Recommend 0
Sarfaraz
Dec 03, 2025 12:42pm
@M. Saeed, this isn't true in this case. He had to step down from one position because of the conflict in his various roles.
Recommend 0

