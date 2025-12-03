E-Paper | December 05, 2025

US pauses all immigration applications from 19 non-European countries

Reuters Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 09:32am
An American flag sits in a thermostat at the US immigration court in Manhattan, in New York City, US, on November 28. — Reuters
The Trump administration on Tuesday said it paused all immigration applications, including green card and US citizenship processing, filed by immigrants from 19 non-European countries, citing concerns over national security and public safety.

The pause applies to people from 19 countries that were already subjected to a partial travel ban in June, placing further restrictions on immigration — a core feature of US President Donald Trump’s political platform.

The list of countries includes Afghanistan and Somalia.

The official memorandum outlining the new policy cites the attack on US National Guard members in Washington last week, in which an Afghan man was arrested as a suspect. One member of the National Guard was killed, and another was critically wounded in the shooting.

Trump has also stepped up rhetoric against Somalis in recent days, calling them “garbage” and saying “we don’t want them in our country.”

Since returning to the office in January, Trump has aggressively prioritised immigration enforcement, sending federal agents to major US cities and turning away asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border. His administration has frequently highlighted the deportation push, but until now it has put less emphasis on efforts to reshape legal immigration.

The flurry of promised restrictions since the attack on National Guard members suggests an increased focus on legal immigration framed around protecting national security and casting blame on former President Joe Biden for his policies.

The list of countries targeted in Wednesday’s memorandum includes Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, which were subjected to the most severe immigration restrictions in June, including a full suspension on entries with a few exceptions.

Others on the list of 19 countries, which were subjected to partial restrictions in June, are Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

The new policy places a hold on pending applications and mandates that all immigrants from the list of countries “undergo a thorough re-review process, including a potential interview and, if necessary, a re-interview, to fully assess all national security and public safety threats.”

The memorandum cited several recent crimes suspected to have been committed by immigrants, including the National Guard attack.

Sharvari Dalal-Dheini, senior director of government relations for the American Immigration Lawyers Association, said the organisation had received reports of cancelled oath ceremonies, naturalisation interviews and adjustment of status interviews for individuals from countries listed on the travel ban.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 03, 2025 09:54am
As expected from the current administration in the White House, Washington, D.C.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 03, 2025 12:10pm
This is non sense!
Recommend 0
Naheed Chowdhry
Dec 03, 2025 01:02pm
We MUST ensure that Pakistan is not illegally used by countries under this ban, to access the US. Particularly worrisome is the probability of Afghans carrying fake Pakistani documents. This has already impacted UAE visa restrictions and must be addressed as a national security and industrial policy issue.
Recommend 0
Fulan Al-Fulani
Dec 03, 2025 02:44pm
Pakistan should also impose stricter checks, especially since the US is considering restrictions for security reasons. Pakistan must thoroughly vet and carefully process all travel documents to ensure they are not exploited by individuals from problematic regions or by those attempting to circumvent security checks to gain entry into the US.
Recommend 0
Plastikman
Dec 03, 2025 05:46pm
LoL china is not in the list and Russia ????
Recommend 0
Raj
Dec 03, 2025 07:04pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, why do you think it’s nonsense ? It’s their country and their rules
Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Dec 03, 2025 08:04pm
Facts of the matter says USA built by immigrants in the 17th century from Africa, Asia-Europe and Arab Lands. In July 2026 America celebrating 250th Independence Day. Let’s together make America great again.
Recommend 0
Sharaz
Dec 04, 2025 04:32pm
Work
Recommend 0
gulistan_hamid
Dec 04, 2025 06:21pm
@Dr. Salaria, Amir Ahmed, no non sense, we should also not go there.
Recommend 0

