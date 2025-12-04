Master Chery opens priority pre-booking registration for Pakistan’s largest super PHEV lineup

The priority pre-booking registration gives customers early access to updates and a chance to secure priority once official bookings begin.

Master Chery following an overwhelming response at the Pakistan Auto Show 2025 has opened priority pre-booking registration for Pakistan’s largest and most advanced Super Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle lineup. Customers can now reserve their preferred Chery Tiggo model in advance gaining priority in the booking queue and eligibility for a special offer once official bookings begin.

Showcasing Chery’s cutting-edge Super Hybrid technology the PHEV range marks a significant leap toward intelligent efficient and future-ready mobility in Pakistan. Backed by the brand’s global presence in more than 120 countries and trusted by over 17 million customers the Super PHEV lineup offers impressive pure-electric driving capability long-range endurance and class-leading performance.

Master Chery’s portfolio brings three advanced PHEV SUVs to Pakistan each tailored for modern drivers who want performance technology and premium comfort in one package.

Tiggo 7 PHEV

A dynamic and intelligent 5-seater C segment SUV delivering 342 hp and 525 Nm with a pure electric range of 90 km and a combined range of up to 1,200 km. Equipped with 8 airbags class-leading height for enhanced visibility an 18.3 kWh battery and L2 ADAS safety functions.

Tiggo 8 PHEV

Pakistan’s only 7-seater PHEV offering 496 hp and 735 Nm 10 airbags a zero-gravity passenger seat and a combined range of up to 1,200 km with 90 km pure electric driving. Includes an 18.3 kWh battery and L2 ADAS safety functions.

Tiggo 9 PHEV

A flagship E segment luxury SUV delivering 610 hp and 920 Nm with 170 km pure electric range and Pakistan’s most extensive combined range of up to 1,400 km. Equipped with a 34.46 kWh battery L2 plus ADAS safety functions and autonomous parking with front-row massage seating.

Commenting on this next phase, Samir Malik, the chief executive officer (CEO) at Master Chery Pakistan said, “This chapter is about giving our customers early access to the future of mobility. Pre-booking registration allows interested buyers the chance to avail priority on bookings. Pakistan is ready for smarter cleaner and more advanced hybrid technology and Master Chery is committed to leading that shift with CKD production going live in Q1 2026.”

What can users expect from Pre-booking?

Priority on bookings before official bookings go live Exclusive chance to avail a special offer at the start of official bookings Early direct updates on timelines availability and the nationwide dealership roll out

Interested customers can register exclusively through the official Chery website. The company discourages any form of payment for the pre-booking registration and has kept the registration as swift and simple a process. Pre-book today at https://www.cherypakistan.com/prebooking.html

This content is an advertorial by Master Chery and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.