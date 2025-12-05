E-Paper | December 05, 2025

PM Shehbaz calls Malaysian counterpart, offers ‘all possible’ assistance for flood-hit country

News Desk Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 01:29pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim shake hands during a meeting in Putrajaya on October 6. — AFP/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim shake hands during a meeting in Putrajaya on October 6. — AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone call with his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, on Friday, expressing solidarity and offering “all possible” assistance to the southeast Asian country in the aftermath of recent cyclone-induced floods, according to state broadcaster PTV News.

Monsoon rains paired with two tropical storm systems dumped record deluges across Sri Lanka, and parts of Indonesia’s Sumatra, southern Thailand, and northern Malaysia last week. The death toll from the floods and landslides in all affected areas has surpassed 1,000.

Today, PM Shehbaz, “on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, extended heartfelt condolences to the Malaysian prime minister over the precious loss of lives and damage to property due to rains, flooding, and massive landslides triggered by the recent storm,” a post on PTV News’ X account said.

PM Shehbaz expressed his condolences over the loss of lives and prayed for the swift recovery of citizens who had been injured or displaced, the state broadcaster reported.

He also expressed solidarity with the Malaysian people, and offered “all possible assistance” from Pakistan in Malaysia’s ongoing relief and rescue operations.

According to PTV News, he assured his Malaysian counterpart that Pakistan “will provide to the Malaysian government whatever assistance it may require in the relief operations”.

The PTV News report said that Malaysian PM Ibrahim thanked PM Shehbaz, saying that “sentiments of sympathy and concern” expressed by him, as well as him reaching out at this difficult time, were a “manifestation of the close brotherly relations between Pakistan and Malaysia”.

Pakistan has also provided assistance to Sri Lanka in the wake of ravages caused by Cyclone Ditwah, which has killed over 450 people there. On Wednesday, Pakistan sent an urban search and rescue team to the flood-hit country by air for assistance in relief efforts.

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe