E-Paper | March 22, 2025

Tear gas, water cannon employed to disperse Baloch Yakjehti Committee protesters in Quetta

Saleem Shahid Published March 22, 2025 Updated March 22, 2025 09:02am
Screengrab from a video shows water cannon being used during a BYC protest in Quetta, March 21. — @BalochYakjehtiC on X
Screengrab from a video shows water cannon being used during a BYC protest in Quetta, March 21. — @BalochYakjehtiC on X

QUETTA: Police on Friday used tear gas and water cannon and fired blank shots to disperse protesters from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) who had staged a sit-in on the Sariab Road, near University of Balochistan, against some arrests, including its leaders.

There were conflicting reports about casualties, with Bolan Medical College Hospital sources saying two bodies were brought there while one body and nine injured, including a policewoman, were received at Civil Hospital.

On her part, BYC chief organiser Dr Mahrang Baloch claimed that three people were killed and 13 others injured during the police action while they were protesting against the arrest of BYC leader Bebarg Baloch, his brother, a senior doctor of the Bolan Medical College, his son and son-in-law a few days ago.

A Balochistan government spokesman in a statement issued late in the evening said police took action, according to the law, in order to open the road. He claimed that protesters pelted the police with stones and beat them up, leaving 10 personnel, including a policewoman, injured.

The BYC workers had staged the protest rally on the Sariab Road carrying banners and placards. They chanted slogans against the arrest of Bebarg Baloch and others.

Later, the protesters reached Munir Mengal Road and set up a sit-in camp. However, a heavy contingent of police baton-charged them and used water cannon to dismantle the sit-in camp and disperse them. Police also fired blank shots.

According to the Bolan Medical College Hospital officials, two bodies were brought there from the Sariab Road area. The bodies were later taken away by the heirs.

Officials at the Provin­cial Civil Hospital Quetta said that one body and nine injured police personnel, including a female constable, were brought to the health facility.

Other sources earlier claimed that the BYC workers had taken away three bodies with them and staged a protest sit-in at Munir Mengal Road. The rally was addressed by BYC leaders, including Dr Mahrang Baloch. The traffic remained suspended at Sariab Road.

The BYC in a statement claimed that three people were killed and many others injured in the police firing.

The BYC gave a province-wise shutter-down and wheel jam strike call for Saturday (today).

Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind in a statement confirmed nine police personnel being injured during the stone pelting.

He said that the BYC was protesting with the bodies is yet to be determined. The reason of killing three people could not be determined until the medico-legal proceedings completed in the hospital, he said.

He said nobody would be allowed to take law in their own hands. “Government could not sit silent spectator if someone created a law and order situation and would fulfil its responsibilities for the protection of the life and property of the people,” Mr Rind said.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2025

Missing Persons
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Running on empty
Updated 22 Mar, 2025

Running on empty

World Water Day should remind country’s rulers that water crisis threatens the very survival of our future generations.
Another ultimatum
22 Mar, 2025

Another ultimatum

THESE are fraught times, but the government must still find it in its heart to be a little more accommodating....
Muzzled voices
22 Mar, 2025

Muzzled voices

A NEW era of censorship is upon us. The FIA’s arrest of journalist and founder of media agency Raftar, Farhan...
Personal priorities
Updated 21 Mar, 2025

Personal priorities

Pet projects launched by govt often found to be poorly conceived, ripe for exploitation, misaligned with country’s overall development priorities.
Inheritance rights
21 Mar, 2025

Inheritance rights

THE Federal Shariat Court’s ruling that it is un-Islamic to deprive a woman of her right to inheritance is a...
Anti-Muslim actions
21 Mar, 2025

Anti-Muslim actions

MUSLIMS in India have endured incessant scrutiny of their nationalism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ...