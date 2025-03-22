Tear gas, water cannon employed to disperse Baloch Yakjehti Committee protesters in Quetta

QUETTA: Police on Friday used tear gas and water cannon and fired blank shots to disperse protesters from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) who had staged a sit-in on the Sariab Road, near University of Balochistan, against some arrests, including its leaders.

There were conflicting reports about casualties, with Bolan Medical College Hospital sources saying two bodies were brought there while one body and nine injured, including a policewoman, were received at Civil Hospital.

On her part, BYC chief organiser Dr Mahrang Baloch claimed that three people were killed and 13 others injured during the police action while they were protesting against the arrest of BYC leader Bebarg Baloch, his brother, a senior doctor of the Bolan Medical College, his son and son-in-law a few days ago.

A Balochistan government spokesman in a statement issued late in the evening said police took action, according to the law, in order to open the road. He claimed that protesters pelted the police with stones and beat them up, leaving 10 personnel, including a policewoman, injured.

The BYC workers had staged the protest rally on the Sariab Road carrying banners and placards. They chanted slogans against the arrest of Bebarg Baloch and others.

Later, the protesters reached Munir Mengal Road and set up a sit-in camp. However, a heavy contingent of police baton-charged them and used water cannon to dismantle the sit-in camp and disperse them. Police also fired blank shots.

According to the Bolan Medical College Hospital officials, two bodies were brought there from the Sariab Road area. The bodies were later taken away by the heirs.

Officials at the Provin­cial Civil Hospital Quetta said that one body and nine injured police personnel, including a female constable, were brought to the health facility.

Other sources earlier claimed that the BYC workers had taken away three bodies with them and staged a protest sit-in at Munir Mengal Road. The rally was addressed by BYC leaders, including Dr Mahrang Baloch. The traffic remained suspended at Sariab Road.

The BYC in a statement claimed that three people were killed and many others injured in the police firing.

The BYC gave a province-wise shutter-down and wheel jam strike call for Saturday (today).

Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind in a statement confirmed nine police personnel being injured during the stone pelting.

He said that the BYC was protesting with the bodies is yet to be determined. The reason of killing three people could not be determined until the medico-legal proceedings completed in the hospital, he said.

He said nobody would be allowed to take law in their own hands. “Government could not sit silent spectator if someone created a law and order situation and would fulfil its responsibilities for the protection of the life and property of the people,” Mr Rind said.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2025