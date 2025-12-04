E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Man arrested in US in possession of gun and written plans for attack is Afghan, not of Pakistani origin: FO

News Desk Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 11:51am
An undated photo of the Foreign Office in Islamabad. — AFP/File

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said on Thursday that a man arrested by the US police last week in Delaware after he was allegedly found in possession of a handgun, ammunition and written plans for an attack was not of Pakistani origin and was an Afghan.

“He is not [a] Pakistani national or [of] Pakistan origin. He is an Afghan, spent a few years as a refugee [in Pakistan] and then went to the US, where he spent most of his life,” Andrabi said in a statement shared with journalists.

His clarification came after several media reports, including those from Indian and American news outlets, identified the suspect as a man of Pakistani origin.

A USA Today report said the arrested man, Luqman Khan, was a Pakistan-born US citizen, who was arrested on November 24.

Similarly, reports by the New York Post and India’s Hindustan Times and Times of India, among others, also identified him as a Pakistani immigrant.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by the US Department of Justice on Dec 1 detailing charges against Khan identified him as a resident of Delaware’s Wilmington city and did not make any mention of his nationality.

According to a report by The Associated Press from earlier today, which also does not identify Khan as a man of Pakistani origin, the suspect is a student of the University of Delaware.

He was arrested on November 24 “after police found a handgun, ammunition and written plans for an attack in his vehicle that included references to ‘martyrdom’ and named a campus police officer as a target,” the report quoted authorities as saying.

It added that, according to a complaint filed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the case, Khan was also found in possession of a notebook “containing writings about ‘urban warfare’”.

Further citing the complaint, the report said: “A later search of his home turned up a scoped rifle, body armour and a handgun modified with an illegal machine gun conversion device known as a ‘switch’”.

According to the Department of Justice press release, Khan was charged with illegally possessing a machine gun on November 26.

