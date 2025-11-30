E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Pakistani sets world record as youngest university chancellor

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 30, 2025
Mohammad Shahzeb Awan
Mohammad Shahzeb Awan

ISLAMABAD: Guinness World Records has recognised Mohammad Shahzeb Awan, chancellor of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), as the youngest university chancellor (male) in the world.

His achievement has brought positive attention to Pakistan’s youth and their growing role in education and leadership.

He heads the NIT, a federally chartered institution established under Act No VI of 2025. The NIT works in academic partnership with Arizona State University (ASU), which is ranked among America’s top innovative universities. Through this partnership, NIT aims to introduce American-style teaching, practical learning, and modern academic standards in Pakistan.

Mr Awan, 29, said his journey was shaped by personal loss and a desire to work for a better future. He lost his father 11 years ago and said that the experience pushed him to focus on education and public service.

“Your circumstances don’t define you. Your choices do,” he said, adding that he hoped young people in Pakistan would continue working hard and believing in themselves.

The institute offers degree programmes based on industry needs and focuses on helping students gain skills that can open doors to local and international opportunities. Its approach centres on student learning, career growth, and exposure to global trends.

He emphasised that the world record was not just a personal success but also a message of hope for young people across the country. He said that age should not be seen as a barrier and that Pakistan’s youth have the ability to excel in different fields.

“This is just the beginning,” he said, expressing confidence that NIT will continue to grow and serve future generations. The National Institute of Technology describes its mission as preparing students with quality education, practical experience, and the confidence to succeed in tomorrow’s job market.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

Truth
Dec 01, 2025 03:22pm
What a disappointment. The university could not find anyone better. Or is he the invisible funding board of the university. Notice the absence of credentials of the VC.
Recommend 0
J
Dec 01, 2025 03:45pm
I thinks one should also write his qualifications, degrees, key success as professional teacher then we can appreciate and enjoy this news because "being young age" alone is not enough to appreciate this kind of news.
Recommend 0
Shoaib
Dec 01, 2025 04:48pm
How the mighty have fallen. There is absolutely no other news for you to celebrate except this. That's how low sahafat has fallen in this country
Recommend 0
MKS
Dec 01, 2025 05:17pm
A Pakistani institution? We know anything could happen here. He is 29 I wouldn't be surprised if he was 10. A Gutka eater here can become Chancellor of a University. At least he looks qualified and well dressed.
Recommend 0

