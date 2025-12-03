E-Paper | December 03, 2025

Field Marshal Munir expresses satisfaction with ‘robust defence collaboration’ in meeting with Saudi military commander

News Desk Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 07:41pm
Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir (right) meets Royal Saudi Land Forces Commander Lieutenant General Fahad Bin Saud Al-Johani at the General Headquarters on Wednesday. — PTV News
Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir (right) meets Royal Saudi Land Forces Commander Lieutenant General Fahad Bin Saud Al-Johani at the General Headquarters on Wednesday. — PTV News
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Chief of the Army (COAS) Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir expressed satisfaction on Wednesday with the “robust defence collaboration” underway between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The two countries have long shared a multifaceted relationship rooted in strategic military cooperation, mutual economic interests, and shared Islamic heritage. These ties have encompassed economic assistance and energy supplies, with Riyadh being a significant source of financial aid and oil for Islamabad.

In September, Islamabad and Riyadh signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, pledging that any attack on either nation would be treated as an act of aggression against both.

A statement posted on X by state broadcaster PTV News said COAS Munir met Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) Commander Lieutenant General Fahad Bin Saud Al-Johani at the General Headquarters.

“COAS expressed satisfaction on robust defence collaboration between the two countries and emphasised upon the need for continued cooperation in training, capacity building, and intelligence sharing. Commander RSLF acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Army and appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan in regional peace and stability,” the press release said.

It added that matters of mutual interest, regional security and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence cooperation were also discussed with both sides reiterating their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations.

The army chief also separately met Bahrain National Guard Commander General Shaikh Mohammad Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, with both sides reaffirming their resolve to enhance existing military-to-military ties.

They also discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, and bilateral defence cooperation.

“The visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Army and acknowledged its role in regional peace and stability. COAS highlighted long-standing brotherly relations between the two nations and expressed Pakistan’s continued support for Bahrain in all domains.”

Pak Saudi Ties
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
Second thoughts
Updated 02 Dec, 2025

Second thoughts

THE Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza summit, held in October, was punctuated by rhetoric about how peace had been won in the...
Governor raj?
02 Dec, 2025

Governor raj?

IT would be most unfortunate if it were to happen. The imposition of governor’s rule in KP would be yet another...
Traffic rules
02 Dec, 2025

Traffic rules

THE recent measures taken by the Sindh and Punjab governments to curb rampant traffic violations to ease chaotic...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe