Field Marshal Munir expresses satisfaction with ‘robust defence collaboration’ in meeting with Saudi military commander

Chief of the Army (COAS) Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir expressed satisfaction on Wednesday with the “robust defence collaboration” underway between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The two countries have long shared a multifaceted relationship rooted in strategic military cooperation, mutual economic interests, and shared Islamic heritage. These ties have encompassed economic assistance and energy supplies , with Riyadh being a significant source of financial aid and oil for Islamabad.

In September, Islamabad and Riyadh signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, pledging that any attack on either nation would be treated as an act of aggression against both.

A statement posted on X by state broadcaster PTV News said COAS Munir met Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) Commander Lieutenant General Fahad Bin Saud Al-Johani at the General Headquarters.

“COAS expressed satisfaction on robust defence collaboration between the two countries and emphasised upon the need for continued cooperation in training, capacity building, and intelligence sharing. Commander RSLF acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Army and appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan in regional peace and stability,” the press release said.

It added that matters of mutual interest, regional security and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence cooperation were also discussed with both sides reiterating their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations.

The army chief also separately met Bahrain National Guard Commander General Shaikh Mohammad Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, with both sides reaffirming their resolve to enhance existing military-to-military ties.

They also discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, and bilateral defence cooperation.

“The visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Army and acknowledged its role in regional peace and stability. COAS highlighted long-standing brotherly relations between the two nations and expressed Pakistan’s continued support for Bahrain in all domains.”