Turkiye, Pakistan forge energy cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkiye on Tuesday signed five memorandum of understanding (MoUs) and deeds of assignment (DoAs) for oil and gas exploration and agreed to expand bilateral cooperation to mining and equity participation in the power sector.

These documents were signed during the ongoing visit of a Turkish delegation led by Minister for Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar that had engagements with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik and Power Minister Awais Leghari on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sharif witnessed the ceremony for the exchange of MoUs and agreements between Turkiye and Pakistan in the field of petroleum exploration, including the deed of assignment for Eastern Offshore Indus-C, the Petroleum Concession agreement Ziarat North Block, the Petroleum Concession agreement Sukhpur-II Block, the Petroleum Concession agreement Deep C block and the Offshore Deep F Block.

The premier underscored the historic and fraternal ties between the two nations and expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and a strong desire and commitment to further expanding cooperation, particularly in the energy sector.

Companies reach exploration pacts for three offshore and two onshore fields

Mr Sharif and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had agreed in June 2022 to expand bilateral trade to $5bn in three years from $1.1bn in 2021. The bilateral trade stood at $1.4bn in 2024.

He also emphasised the importance of expanding collaboration between Pakistan and Turkiye in the energy, petroleum, and mineral sectors, according to an official statement, noting with satisfaction that Turkish Petroleum had joined offshore and onshore exploration activities in Pakistan, marking a major milestone in bilateral energy cooperation.

The prime minister also extended an invitation to Turkish companies to increase their investment footprint in Pakistan’s energy market and called for the need to ensure close coordination between the two nations in view of the fast-evolving regional and global environment. The two sides agreed that a ministerial delegation from Pakistan will visit Turkiye soon to explore further cooperation in these fields.

The Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar informed the hosts that Turkiye was planning to develop additional ventures in partnership with Pakistan, particularly in oil & gas exploration, energy infrastructure, and the mining sector. “To achieve our shared goal of $5 billion in bilateral trade, significant contributions will come from deeper collaboration in energy and mining,” the visiting minister said.

He recalled his participation in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Conference early this year and noted Pakistan’s vast mineral potential. “That is why I have brought a Turkish mining company with me,” he said. “It is a milestone for Türkiye to enter the mining sector with Pakistan, and we look forward to building long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships”, he was quoted as saying.

Managing directors of Mari Energies, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (PPL) gave detailed presentations on their ongoing and planned projects and highlighted promising opportunities for Turkish counterparts for collaboration in oil and gas exploration, including those in shale gas and tight gas and mining and minerals, through joint venture and technology partners.

The visiting delegation also informed Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik that the office of Turkish Petroleum will be opened in Islamabad this month, where ten Turkish nationals will be working along with local staff. The two sides agreed to explore the concept of adopting a unified approach by incorporating a joint trading company for the procurement of petroleum to meet their respective energy requirements.

Both sides agreed to enhance investment facilitation and expand collaboration to unlock the full potential of Pakistan-Turkiye energy cooperation, according to the statement.

During these interactions, Power Minister Awais Leghari also invited Turkish experienced and reputable international private-sector investors in the bidding as Pakistan prepares for the privatisation of the first three Discos, an Expression of Interest for which will be invited shortly.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025