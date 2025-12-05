E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Canada’s Summer McIntosh swims second-fastest 400m free ever in US Open triumph

Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 12:41pm
Canadian Summer McIntosh reacts after clocking 3:55.37 in the 400m freestyle on Thursday at the US Open long course meeting in Austin, Texas. — Photo via X/Swim World
Canadian Summer McIntosh reacts after clocking 3:55.37 in the 400m freestyle on Thursday at the US Open long course meeting in Austin, Texas. — Photo via X/Swim World
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Canadian Summer McIntosh clocked the second-fastest 400m freestyle swim in history on Thursday, touching in 3min 55.37sec to win at the US Open long course meeting in Austin, Texas.

McIntosh, winner of three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and four world titles in Singapore this year, said she was “pumped up” for her first competition since she began training with new coach Bob Bowman in Austin, and it showed.

“This was my first race back for the season, my first under Bob, so I was pretty pumped up for it,” McIntosh told streaming service Peacock.

“That’s definitely by far the fastest I’ve gone in-season, so I’m excited at what I can do in the next coming months.”

The 19-year-old had been forced to pull out of her scheduled short course World Cup appearances in October because of illness.

But she was dominant on Thursday, swimming under the pace of her world record of 3:54.18 for much of the race. Anna Peplowski was a distant second in 4:10.55 and Emma Weyant third in 4:11.25.

France’s Paris Olympics hero Leon Marchand, who also trains with former Michael Phelps mentor Bowman, made a strong start in his first long course meeting since winning two individual world titles in Singapore in July-August.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist tested himself in a new event, winning the 400m freestyle in a personal-best 3:44.70 with rising US star Luka Mijatovic, 16, second in 3:45.30.

“It’s awesome,” Marchand said. “I’ve been trying to do the (400m free) since last year. It’s such a tough race to build. I’m happy with the time but also the way I did it.

“These guys were tough to beat… the last 100 was really hard for me. My legs were burning, but I’m also doing my PB by three seconds so it’s probably worth it.”

Sport

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe