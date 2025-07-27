BYC continues Islamabad sit-in amid ID checks by police

Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) activists marked the 12th day of their sit-in in Islamabad on Sunday, demanding the release of their jailed leaders, as protesters alleged police were asking to see their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs).

BYC, a Baloch advocacy group active since 2018, has been campaigning against enforced disappearances. Its chief Dr Mahrang Baloch and other activists were arrested on March 22 for allegedly attacking Quetta Civil Hospital and inciting violence, a day after police cracked down on their protest. Earlier this month, an anti-terrorism court remanded them into 15-day police custody.

The Islamabad sit-in began on July 16, with BYC leaders and members demanding the release of its activists. Political leaders, journalists and activists have joined the sit-in over the past few days.

Last week, the BYC continued the demonstration on the road leading to the National Press Club in Islamabad, as the route had been blocked by police with barbed wire, preventing activists from returning to their original protest site.

An alleged video recorded by the protesters showed police demanding to see their CNICs and warning that failure to comply would result in them not being allowed to continue the demonstration.

In the video, protesters can be heard questioning why police were demanding identification after 12 days of demonstrating, to which an officer responds, “This rule was implemented today.”

A protester can be heard in the video refusing to show their ID card, saying their lawyer was on the way to the protest site.

Speaking to Dawn.com, lawyer and activist Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir said that the protesters would not provide their CNIC cards because police reportedly raided the homes of demonstrators.

“Yesterday, some people made videos of the protesters and they identified them, as a result of which their houses are currently being raided,” she said. “This is why we are not providing the ID cards.”

Meanwhile, in a post on X, the BYC condemned the police’s demand for ID cards, accusing them of “further escalating the harassment” and attempting to “suppress and intimidate” the protesters.

“Last night, personnel from law enforcement and intelligence agencies began tailing protestors, following elderly mothers and women back to their temporary residence,” the BYC alleged in the post, adding that these personnel allegedly photographed the residences.

“These threatening tactics are taking place with the full backing and coordination of [the] Islamabad Police. Inside the protest space itself, LEA officials are regularly entering and capturing videos of students’ faces to instil fear,” the post further alleged.

According to the BYC, the route to the National Press Club remains blocked and demonstrators have not been allowed to set up a protest camp, despite heavy rain and extreme heat in the city.

“Every day, multiple elderly women and children faint from heat exhaustion,” the post added.