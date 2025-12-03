E-Paper | December 03, 2025

Punjab govt lifts ban on Basant after 18 years

Imran Gabol Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 07:33pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

After a hiatus of 18 years, the Punjab government on Tuesday lifted the ban on kite flying and allowed the celebration of Basant with strict regulations.

The festival was banned in 2007 because of an increasing number of deaths and serious injuries caused by sharp strings, particularly to motorcyclists and pillion riders, as well as by celebratory gunfire.

Under the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Ordinance 2025, promulgated by Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, teenagers under 18 are barred from kite flying. A fine of Rs50,000 will be imposed for the first violation and Rs100,000 for subsequent violations. In case of non-payment of the fine, action will be taken against the father or guardian.

Kite flying associations will be registered with the relevant deputy commissioner of the district, and shopkeepers will also be registered, who will be linked to a QR code. To identify a seller or manufacturer, every kite will have a QR code.

The violators will be imprisoned for three to five years, and they will pay a fine of up to Rs2m for violation of rules.

As per the ordinance, the manufacturing of only thread-based kite strings will be allowed. Use of metallic, chemical-coated, or sharp strings has been strictly banned, and anyone found using them will face severe legal consequences.

The Punjab government brought the festival to a drastic end in 2007 following deaths due to sharp strings.

Motorcyclists were particularly vulnerable to injuries or even fatal accidents while speeding through the narrow lanes of the Walled City, where almost invisible stray kite strings could appear out of nowhere. The strings, allegedly laced with glass and metal, caused multiple critical injuries to bikers.

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
Second thoughts
Updated 02 Dec, 2025

Second thoughts

THE Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza summit, held in October, was punctuated by rhetoric about how peace had been won in the...
Governor raj?
02 Dec, 2025

Governor raj?

IT would be most unfortunate if it were to happen. The imposition of governor’s rule in KP would be yet another...
Traffic rules
02 Dec, 2025

Traffic rules

THE recent measures taken by the Sindh and Punjab governments to curb rampant traffic violations to ease chaotic...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe