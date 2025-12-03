Punjab govt lifts ban on Basant after 18 years

After a hiatus of 18 years, the Punjab government on Tuesday lifted the ban on kite flying and allowed the celebration of Basant with strict regulations.

The festival was banned in 2007 because of an increasing number of deaths and serious injuries caused by sharp strings, particularly to motorcyclists and pillion riders, as well as by celebratory gunfire.

Under the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Ordinance 2025, promulgated by Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, teenagers under 18 are barred from kite flying. A fine of Rs50,000 will be imposed for the first violation and Rs100,000 for subsequent violations. In case of non-payment of the fine, action will be taken against the father or guardian.

Kite flying associations will be registered with the relevant deputy commissioner of the district, and shopkeepers will also be registered, who will be linked to a QR code. To identify a seller or manufacturer, every kite will have a QR code.

The violators will be imprisoned for three to five years, and they will pay a fine of up to Rs2m for violation of rules.

As per the ordinance, the manufacturing of only thread-based kite strings will be allowed. Use of metallic, chemical-coated, or sharp strings has been strictly banned, and anyone found using them will face severe legal consequences.

The Punjab government brought the festival to a drastic end in 2007 following deaths due to sharp strings.

Motorcyclists were particularly vulnerable to injuries or even fatal accidents while speeding through the narrow lanes of the Walled City, where almost invisible stray kite strings could appear out of nowhere. The strings, allegedly laced with glass and metal, caused multiple critical injuries to bikers.