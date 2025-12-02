E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Son of IHC judge sent on physical remand over fatal car accident that claimed two lives

Malik Asad Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 05:07pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The teenage son of Justice Mohammed Asif of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was remanded into police custody on Tuesday in a case where two young women lost their lives after being hit by a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV).

Judicial magistrate Shaista Khan Kundi issued the remand order on the police’s request.

According to a First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Secretariat Police Station, the accident occurred late on Monday night near the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) in Islamabad, when a black SUV allegedly driven by the judge’s son struck two girls who worked at the PNCA.

The victims were riding a scooter when they were hit by the SUV and reportedly died on the spot. Police reported that the vehicle fled the area immediately after the collision.

The FIR, lodged on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Asghar, states that police traced the vehicle through its registration number and later reached a private hospital where the suspect had reportedly been taken for medical treatment.

He was subsequently taken into custody, and medical and forensic samples were collected, and the vehicle was impounded for examination.

Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 322 (manslaughter) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code have been invoked in the case.

The investigating officer informed the court that further custody was required to complete the investigation, including verification of the suspect’s medical report, vehicle inspection and eyewitness statements.

After reviewing the case record and police request, the court approved physical remand of the suspect for further investigation. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for an autopsy.

Police said efforts were underway to obtain CCTV footage and determine whether speeding or negligence was involved, while authorities assured the families of the victims that the case would be investigated strictly on merit.

In Islamabad in 2022, an SUV allegedly driven by the daughter of a Lahore High Court judge ran over two persons near the Sohan bridge on the Expressway and the investigation into the case had remained stalled.

As per the details available in the judicial record, on June 8, Shakeel Tanoli and his colleague, Hasnain Ali, were going home at midnight when they were hit by an SUV allegedly driven by a woman.

In July, 2024, Inspector General of Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi informed the IHC that the vehicle involved in the hit and run case was driven by a woman and was in the use of Supreme Court Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed.

In February this year, a local court in Islamabad acquitted Shanzay Malik, the daughter of the Supreme Court judge. The verdict was announced by Judicial Magistrate Adnan Yousuf, who accepted the acquittal application filed by Malik’s legal team.

Pakistan

Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

Read more

Ghani K
Dec 02, 2025 05:37pm
Justice will be delayed
Recommend 0
Zahid Latif
Dec 02, 2025 05:38pm
What a pity that such incidents keep happening after every few months, and every time the law seems to let the influential culprit off the hook.
Recommend 0
tamza
Dec 02, 2025 05:57pm
did they check ic he was driving while intoxicated - alcohol or other drugs?
Recommend 0
Mahmood
Dec 02, 2025 06:34pm
Hope he gets to sit in Prison for a long time to reflect on his recklessness that cost two young lives.
Recommend 0
Saqib
Dec 02, 2025 06:42pm
There will be a day that this elitism will fall on its face
Recommend 0
Bakhtawer Bilal
Dec 02, 2025 08:43pm
Based on the past such episodes involving rich/powerful and poors, we can predict the outcome of this case. If the pressure of the powerful help of the camaraderie doesn't work, diyat will come handy.
Recommend 0
MNC
Dec 02, 2025 08:48pm
Who taken him to hospital, should be punished. Why 302 was not added in FIR. IHC what will do? All eyes on it.
Recommend 0
Nayyar
Dec 03, 2025 02:53am
On what grounds the daughter of the judge was acquitted?
Recommend 0
Hasan
Dec 03, 2025 05:43am
Isn’t it strange that you can name the victims but not the accused?
Recommend 0
Mashoorudeen
Dec 03, 2025 06:47am
He will be our within a day
Recommend 0
Aamir Lakhani
Dec 03, 2025 10:53am
In February this year, a local court in Islamabad acquitted Shanzay Malik, the daughter of the Supreme Court judge. The verdict by Judicial Magistrate Adnan Yousuf, END RESULT
Recommend 0
kala kawa
Dec 03, 2025 02:51pm
No value of poor peoples lives in this country.
Recommend 0
waseem abbas
Dec 04, 2025 12:09am
Each and every citizen of a truly independent country is accountable of his/her actions. So as a citizen of an independent nation I request the law and order authorities to do their best efforts to punish this indidvidual for his reprehensible act.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe