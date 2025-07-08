E-Paper | July 08, 2025

Quetta ATC sends Mahrang, other BYC activists on 10-day physical remand

Abdullah Zehri Published July 8, 2025 Updated July 8, 2025 02:49pm

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Quetta on Tuesday handed Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) chief Dr Mahrang Baloch and other organisers of the group into police custody for 10 days, extending their three-month detention.

In March, Mahrang and other BYC members were arrested for “attacking” the Quetta Civil Hospital and “inciting people to violence”, a day after the group faced a police crackdown for protesting against alleged enforced disappearances. The BYC is a Baloch advocacy group working against enforced disappearances since 2018.

Mahrang has been held at the Hudda District Prison in Quetta under Section 3 of the Mainte­nance of Public Order (MPO) — a law that empowers authorities to arrest and detain individuals suspected of posing a threat to public order.

Advocate Jibran Nasir, who has served as Mahrang’s lawyer in a case last month, said in a post on Instagram: “After three months and 15 days of captivity, Mahrang Baloch, Bebow Baloch, Gulzadi, Beberg, Sibghatullah and Abdul Ghaffar were presented before ATC Quetta today.”

All six of them were sent on a “10-day police remand”, Jibran added.

Aside from Mahrang, other BYC organisers who were sent on a 10-day remand today include Sibghatullah Shah, Beberg Baloch, Ghaffar Baloch, Gulzadi and Beebow Baloch.

Mahrang’s sister, Nadia Baloch, appealed in June against the rejection of a petition pleading against her detention under the MPO. The appeal before the Supreme Court contended that the high court order was contrary to the Cons­titution, law and facts.

The petition alleged that her repeated unlawful det­e­n­tion and labelling her as a sympathiser of militants was a planned effort by the respondents to stop her from raising her voice for missing persons.

The same month, the Kech chapter of the BYC launched a three-day hunger strike in front of the Turbat Press Club in protest of the arrests of the leadership. Constitutional petitions seeking the release of the activists were rejected by the Balochistan High Court in May.

While the BYC is not listed among banned organisations by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta), Mahrang is included on its list of proscribed persons.

BYC member Sammi Deen Baloch, in a post on X, called it a “matter of concern” that activists were being taken to court without evidence.

“Such actions not only cause the state to lose its credibility but also render its own legal and judicial system ineffective and meaningless,” she added.

