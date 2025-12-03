E-Paper | December 05, 2025

All milk samples collected in Karachi found unfit for human health, SHC told

Ishaq Tanoli Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 08:19am
MILK is being collected at a dairy farm in Karachi.—Fahim Siddiqi / White Star
MILK is being collected at a dairy farm in Karachi.—Fahim Siddiqi / White Star
comments
Whatsapp Channel

• PSQCA finds formalin and phosphate in samples
• Commissioner says Rs220 per litre milk price was fixed on Nov 27 and retailers strictly told to ensure quality

KARACHI: The city commissioner has informed the Sindh High Court that all milk samples collected from Karachi were found unfit for human consumption by the Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority.

The report, which was submitted on behalf of the commissioner, also said that presence of formalin in 22 samples and phosphate in eight samples indicated extensive adulteration.

It also maintained that there was no justification for any increase in the price of fresh milk particularly due to decline in consumption of milk related products in winter.

Citing the department of agriculture, supply and price, the commissioner and others as respondents, a petition was filed in 2023 by a dairy farmer impugning a notification about the official price of fresh milk fixed in October 2023.

A report on behalf of the commissioner of Karachi was placed before a two-judge constitutional bench of the SHC headed by Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry in compliance with the last court order.

The report said that the impugned notification as well as subsequent notifications were issued for revision of milk prices after due deliberations with all relevant stakeholders and in pursuant to court directives, various meetings were convened with all stakeholders to finalise milk prices.

However, it maintained that the hygiene practices and safety standards followed by wholesalers/farmers/retailers were hazardous to human health.

The report also said that an exercise of the quality checking of milk samples were conducted across the city on the request of a milk retailer association and the same were sent to the PSQCA for sampling.

“After testing, the PSQCA declared all the samples unfit for human consumption. In the meeting held on 20.11.2025, a representative of the PSQCA stated that due to unhygienic practices adopted by farmers, wholesalers and retailers, the milk was found unfit for human consumption. He further noted that the presence of formalin in 22 samples and phosphate in eight samples, indicates extensive adulteration”, it added.

The commissioner in his report further stated that in order to address the issue of adulteration, the milk sellers’ associations were instructed to formulate joint Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure proper hygiene and safety practices and the same were prepared and submitted to the commissioner office on Nov 25.

It maintained that in a meeting held on Nov 20, a representative of the bureau of supply & prices observed that there was no justification for any increase in milk prices at this stage particularly in view of the seasonal decline in the consumption of milk-related products in winter and anticipated that the prices were likely to decrease in the coming month.

Subsequently, the report also said that a fresh notification was issued on Nov 27, fixing the maximum retail price of fresh milk at Rs220 per litre and all the associations were instructed to adhere to the notified rates, maintain proper measurement practices and ensure quality strictly in accordance with the SOPs.

The bench in its order noted that since no one was present for the petitioner to dispute such reports, same were taken on record.

Earlier, the petitioner had stated that he was aggrieved by a notification issued on Oct 3, 2023 whereby milk price in a certain way per litre had been fixed by the provincial authorities which was less than the actual price as per formula devised by the government itself.

In May, the bench had directed the commissioner to consider representations/applications of all the stakeholders, including the petitioner, and provide them a fair and proper hearing and fix the milk price in Karachi in accordance with law and the formula already in existence within a period of one month.

Disposing of the petition, the bench had also directed the commissioner to file compliance report after one month through member inspection Team-I of SHC for perusal in the chamber.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025

Pakistan

Ishaq Tanoli is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 20 years of experience covering judicial and electoral affairs. His reporting focuses on the proceedings of the Supreme Court and Sindh High Court, as well as election matters. He can be found on X at @ishaqtanolihotm.

Ishaq Tanoli

Read more

FAZ
Dec 03, 2025 10:24am
Karachi itself is unfit for human survival.
Recommend 0
Mullah
Dec 03, 2025 11:14am
The dairy farmers and whole salers do not care about the health of people. They want to loot people with dangerous milk. The Government should punish them.
Recommend 0
Ch K A Nye
Dec 03, 2025 11:47am
And yet the government encourages the consumption of loose and adulterated milk by heavily taxing unadulterated packaged milk.
Recommend 0
Nauman khan
Dec 03, 2025 12:17pm
Islamic Republic Pakistan
Recommend 0
Aziz
Dec 03, 2025 01:14pm
@Ch K A Nye, All the UHT milk also use Formulin? So how safe ? A little better only.
Recommend 0
Mahmood
Dec 03, 2025 01:20pm
What a conundrum for the people of Karachi. You can get robbed and killed in the streets by robbers, or you could stay home and drink your favorite cuppa chai and the milk will make you kick the bucket. Time to switch to Formulae/Powdered milk - also made locally? Or to be safe, buy you own cow for pure fresh milk every morning. Soon Karachi will start resembling a farm in Punjab with a cow tied to every door. Forget about a Mercedes in every Garage or making millions on Crypto.
Recommend 0
ABE
Dec 03, 2025 01:51pm
This is how entire industries die. Milk and Milk products are used to make hundreds of items - from Ice cream to butter, cheese to your lassi, methai to your humble cup of tea. If restaurants and food producers cannot secure safe quality milk, they will soon be out of business.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 03, 2025 02:10pm
It is not possible for anyone to stop milk adulteration. Perhaps, authorities should consider establishing pure powdered milk plants to convert all milk into powdered form and allow people to make pure milk by adding healthy water in prescribed proportion.
Recommend 0
Faisal Iqbal
Dec 03, 2025 02:58pm
So the court or the representatives did not ban the contaminated milk. No fines. No penalties. No action. Nothing at all. Absolutely waste of the report. The departments are useless. No governance in action.
Recommend 0
Nadeem
Dec 03, 2025 03:52pm
The quality of milk is appalling everywhere, not just in Karachi but also in Lahore as well. This highlights lack of concern for ordinary people and failure of governance.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe