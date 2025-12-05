Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the sky in spring after the provincial government lifted the nearly two-decade-old ban on kite-flying. For those, who grew up in the city before the festival was initially banned following dozens of deaths caused by chemical-coated string, the announcement has triggered a rush of memories of rooftop parties, friendly kite battles, and loud cries of ‘bo kata’. The promulgation of the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Ordinance, 2025, underscores that cultural traditions need not be banned and criminalised so long as the state is willing to do the hard work of designing and strictly enforcing regulations to ensure public safety. The blanket ban on the sport imposed after deaths caused by the irresponsible actions of a few was not incomprehensible. But the authorities reacted disproportionately as the ban stripped the city of its defining cultural expression, and deprived millions of its residents of the joy and excitement that their favourite spring pastime had brought. Not just that, thousands of people lost their livelihoods too.

The new ordinance offers course correction. Retailers and kite-flying associations must be registered; kites will carry QR codes that can be traced; metallic and chemical-coated strings are explicitly banned; and those who produce or sell dangerous materials face jail terms of three to five years and heavy fines. In other words, the government’s focus this time is on creating deterrence and punishing the handful of violators rather than smothering the city’s cultural heritage. The government, however, must reconsider the provision that bars anyone under 18 from flying kites, because Basant is a festival that transcends age and gender. That said the question remains: can the government actually enforce the new regulations? Previous attempts to revive Basant had collapsed due to a lack of will to bring violators to justice. Early enforcement of the new law — swift action against violators irrespective of their political connections or social status — will prove decisive in demonstrating the seriousness of the authorities. The stakes are not high only for the government. Those who love this sport stand to lose the most as irresponsible behaviour will justify reimposition of the ban and provide religious lobbies opposed to Basant a ‘reason’ to demand its renewed suppression. For now, Lahore waits, hopeful as ever.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025