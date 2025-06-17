Unimportant matters

IT was a happening week, with the PML-N government’s second budget, a war in the neighbourhood and a diplomatic delegation in Europe following a visit to the US.

But alongside these earth-shaking events, Pakistan struggled with another issue which barely got any attention in terms of debate or discussion: the searing heat.

Since the recent Eid holidays, the country has been in the middle of a heatwave, with little respite. Temperatures are averaging 40 degrees Celsius in Islamabad, while Punjab and Sindh have seen far worse. And frankly, in homes across the country, the discussion about the possible break from these temperatures dominated conversations as much as the budget or the nearby conflict did.

And while there is good news that the rains are not too far away, the bad news is that experts have warned that these high temperatures are only going to grow with each passing year as is the duration of the summer months.

But in a world and a country struggling with conflict, inflation and economic crises, there is little bandwidth to spare for this issue; the focus this entire past week has remained on how the government is going to collect more tax so it can spend more money on building roads, preparations for a conflict and diplomatic ventures.

It is perhaps a sign of our priorities that the climate minister was sent off to foreign shores to talk about India. And yes, I am aware that part of the conversation with the rest of the world is about water, the Indus Waters Treaty and India.

However, to be fair, the real powers, we keep getting told, lie with the provincial governments as far as the climate is concerned and they have been busy at work according to news bulletins. Nearly every day, news channels inform us about the advisories issued, telling people to stay away from the sun, stay indoors, drink water, etc.

Would it be unfair to suggest the advice is a bit Marie Antoinette-ish?

In a country where poverty levels hover around 40 per cent and a significant portion of the workforce comprises daily wage workers, how practical is it to tell people to avoid stepping out when summers grow longer and temperatures more intense? Can work, say, by construction workers or food riders, be put on hold for the evening or till the weather is less punishing? How is this supposed to be handled?

But more tone deaf is the advice about staying at home. Crowded into small homes where people in most cases far outnumber the rooms and space, how practical is it for individuals to stay indoors? Overcrowding rooms and a scratchy electricity supply is hardly a recipe for respite.

Indeed, the advisories at times remind one of the debate over ‘strict lockdowns’ during Covid, a solution that works only if the ones able to follow it are privileged so that staying at home comfortably is a possibility and not a luxury. Because there are savings in the bank and a home that allows for space to sit, walk around, watch TV and browse the net.

Ask government officials some questions along these lines and chances are the response will be about how Pakistan contributes little to emissions and yet suffers the harsh consequences of climate change. It has become our favourite argument since the 2022 floods; not because it is correct but because we see it as an opportunity for foreign inflows rather than really wanting to work on the environment. Consider yesterday’s story in Dawn which reported on the budget cuts of the climate ministry.

But more than all of these specialised details on plans and funding, which are beyond the brain of a lowly hack, the lack of the governments’ seriousness on climate change is most evident in their development model, which is not even being debated.

We continue to turn our cities into concrete jungles with impractically broad avenues which can be traversed only by car. Lahore’s transformation along these lines has been more or less 50 years in the making and now Islamabad is well on its way. Achievement and governance continue to be measured in roads that are built quickly and are only meant for cars which ideally shouldn’t cross the speed of 70 but frequently do.

Others in the world may be discussing ways to pedestrianise city centres but we want to build Dubai-like cities in areas which were once known for their greenery. And where ordinary, underprivileged people have to walk in the blazing sun with little public transport and amid concrete that emits heat at 10 o’clock at night.

If only the prime minister and his cabinet would walk down Constitution Avenue after sunset; they might experience for themselves the heat traps they are building for those who cannot afford to travel in air-conditioned cars or do not have the luxury of access to swimming pools.

The relief to the real estate sector is also a recipe for disaster. No one is willing to consider what such policies will do to a country which does little to control its population and then also encourages the growth of horizontal housing. Or perhaps the plan is to squeeze the middle class and the underprivileged so much that they will not be able to spend much on housing.

I descend into inane sarcasm but at times it’s the only way to analyse policymaking in Pakistan, especially on issues that are not really on the priority list. For when the wars are over, the economy has been fixed, the governments are popular and real estate not essential, will we turn to the environment.

Perhaps then the governments will figure out if they can do more than tell the people to stay indoors and drink lots of water.

In the meantime, can someone convince security companies and food delivery apps to not dress their employees working daytime hours during the summers in clothes made of synthetic fabric?

