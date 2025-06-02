High-powered delegation in US to argue Pakistan’s case

WASHINGTON: Pakis­tan has launched a broad-based engagement campaign in the United States to present its perspective on the recent spike in tensions with India, and counter New Delhi’s growing lobbying presence here.

A high-level Pakistani delegation — consisting of two former foreign ministers, two former foreign sec­­retaries, two former ambassadors to the US, and a serving federal minister — arrived in New York on Sunday for consultations at the United Nations.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Hina Rabbani Khar, Senator Sherry Rehman, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Teh­mina Janjua, Mussadik Malik, Khurram Dastgir, Bushra Anjum Butt and Faisal Sabzwari comprise the delegation.

The group is scheduled to meet UN Secretary-General António Gute­rres, the president of the UN General Assembly, ambassadors of all five permanent members of the Security Council, and will address a joint session of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) envoys.

The delegation will kick off its engagements on June 3, with planned meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, senior administration officials, lawmakers, think-tank analysts, and leading media organisations. Their focus will be on conveying Pakistan’s concerns about regional security and responding to what it calls India’s “escalatory moves”.

This outreach is part of a dual-track strategy involving both official and informal engagements.

Another formal delegation from Islamabad — expected to be led by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal — is also due soon for trade-related discussions with US officials.

On the Indian side, a parallel delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is also due in Washington on June 3, while Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri concluded a three-day official visit this past week.

“This is no longer just about border skirmishes,” a senior Pakistani diplomat said. “This is about shaping the international narrative to reflect ground realities.”

In Islamabad, there is growing concern that New Delhi has moved swiftly to frame the conflict in a way that revives scrutiny of Pakistan in multilateral bodies like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the UN. Pakistan’s counteroffensive seeks to prevent what it sees as an Indian effort to turn the recent crisis into a long-term diplomatic liability for Islamabad.

“This is a political campaign masquerading as financial oversight,” said one Pakistani official, referring to India’s push to revisit Pakistan’s FATF status. “We exited the grey list in 2022 after implementing a comprehensive reform programme. There is no technical basis for reopening that file.”

Former diplomats in the delegation stress that Pakistan’s approach centres on transparency, restraint and reform. “We responded with maturity when provoked. That’s the story we are telling here — with facts, not slogans,” said one member.

Senator Sherry Rehman, who is also part of the visiting delegation, emphasised that Pakistan is advancing its own priorities while actively responding to Indian narratives.

“We have our own agenda to advance, but yes, when Indian allegations are brought up, make no mistake — we will use forensic chapter and factual verse. Myth will not be allowed to become the message on Pakistan this time,” she said.

Dar-Lammy call

Separately, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy agreed to strengthen cooperation in multilateral forums, particularly at the United Nations Security Council.

The understanding came during a conversation between the two diplomats, following Lammy’s recent visit to Pakistan — his first official trip — during which he met senior officials amid heightened tensions with neighbouring India.

The two sides also agreed to remain in contact and meet again on the sidelines of high-level UN events scheduled in New York later this month.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2025