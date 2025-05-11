Two policemen martyred, two injured in Peshawar suicide attack

Two policemen were martyred and two were injured on Sunday in a suicide attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital of Peshawar, according to the police.

Faced with increasing attacks by militants, especially in KP and Balochistan, security forces have also intensified counterterrorism operations.

“Two policemen, including a sub-inspector, were martyred, and two were injured in a blast,” said Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Qasim Khan.

He added that a police mobile was targeted in a suicide attack. The attack took place near the Ring Road Mall Mandi area.

Earlier in the day, a policeman was martyred in an exchange of fire after attackers threw a hand grenade near a mosque in Gwadar.

In another incident today, Lakki Marwat police thwarted a kidnapping bid by terrorists in the Landewa Gorabai area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with three people rescued, two terrorists killed and a cop injured in the rescue operation.

Militant violence and security operations intensified in March, with the number of militant attacks surpassing 100 for the first time since November 2014, according to a report by the PICSS.