Policeman martyred in Gwadar grenade attack

Behram Baloch Published May 11, 2025 Updated May 11, 2025 01:04pm

A policeman was martyred in an exchange of fire after attackers threw a hand grenade near a masjid in Gwadar, according to police.

According to Gwadar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zia Mandokhail, a residential quarter of people belonging to Punjab was targeted with a hand grenade near Bilal Mosque located on Syed Hashmi Avenue. The attackers fired in the air and fled the scene.

As the attackers attempted to flee, the police constable present at the scene took immediate action and chased one of the attackers.

The timely police action led to one attacker, Shah Jahan, being killed, while the other, Shahzad, was seriously injured.

In the exchange of fire, however, policeman Muhammad Khamari was martyred.

Three others were also injured in the attack, according to SSP Mandokhail.

Militant violence and security operations intensified in the country in March 2025, with the number of militant attacks surpassing 100 for the first time since November 2014, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

The think tank reported 105 militant attacks during the month, resulting in 228 fatalities, including 73 security personnel, 67 civilians, and 88 militants. Additionally, 258 people were injured, comprising 129 security personnel and civilians.

