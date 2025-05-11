Two terrorists killed as Lakki Marwat police rescue three hostages

Lakki Marwat police on Sunday thwarted a kidnapping bid by terrorists in the Landewa Gorabai area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with three people rescued, two terrorists killed and a cop injured in the rescue operation, according to a senior police official.

Faced with increasing attacks by militants, especially in KP and Balochistan, security forces have also intensified counterterrorism operations.

Khanzala Khan, spokesperson to Bannu regional police officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan, told Dawn.com that terrorists attempted to abduct three locals in the Landewa Gorobai area of Lakki Marwat.

“Local police immediately launched a search operation after receiving information about the incident,” Khan said. “During the operation, the police had a face-to-face encounter with the terrorists.”

The spokesperson added that terrorists opened fire on the police team, with a policeman sustaining a minor injury.

“However, the police and the DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) present at the scene fought bravely and pushed the terrorists back,” Khan said, adding that police recovered the three abductees. “Three terrorists were injured in the encounter and taken to the mountains by their companions. Two terrorists were killed on the spot.”

The spokesperson added that Lakki Marwat District Police Officer Jawad led a search operation to trace the escaped terrorists.

“Local peace committees cooperated fully with the police,” Khan added.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081.

However, a significant improvement was seen in Pakistan’s internal security landscape in April 2025, “as both militant attacks and resultant casualties dropped sharply compared to March”, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.