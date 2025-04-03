‘Militant attacks in March surged to highest level since 2014’

ISLAMABAD: Militant violence and security operations intensified in the country in March 2025, with the number of militant attacks surpassing 100 for the first time since November 2014, according to a data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

The think tank reported 105 militant attacks during the month, resulting in 228 fatalities, including 73 security personnel, 67 civilians, and 88 militants. Additionally, 258 people were injured, comprising 129 security personnel and an equal number of civilians.

Security forces also conducted intensified counter-militancy operations, resulting in the deaths of 107 individuals, including 83 militants, 13 security personnel, and 11 civilians, while 31 others were injured, among them nine security personnel and four militants.

In total, militant attacks and security operations accounted for 335 deaths, with 86 security personnel, 78 civilians, and 171 militants among the deceased.

According to the Militancy Database (MD), March 2025 recorded the highest overall fatalities since August 2015. The month also saw the highest number of security forces casualties since January 2023, when 114 personnel lost their lives. It was the second deadliest month for security forces of the country in the past decade, following January 2023.

Surge in suicide attacks

It recorded six suicide bombings in March, the highest in a single month in recent years. These attacks resulted in 59 fatalities, including 15 civilians, 11 security personnel, and 33 militants, while 94 others were injured including 56 security personnel and 38 civilians. Three of these attacks occurred in Balochistan, two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and one in the erstwhile Fata, now part of KP’s tribal districts.

Most-affected provinces

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained the most affected provinces. One of the most notable incidents was the hijacking of the Jaffar Express by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) Bashir Zeb group on March 11, resulting in the deaths of at least 26 hostages and 33 militants. The province also witnessed three suicide attacks, one vehicle-borne bombing. A female suicide bomber, reportedly from the BLA Herbyar Marri faction (BLA-Azad), carried out one attack, while another was claimed by the BLA Bashir Zeb faction. A suspected suicide bombing targeting a BNP-Mengal rally remained unclaimed.

Overall, Balochistan saw at least 122 fatalities in insurgent attacks and security operations, including 40 civilians, 37 security personnel and 45 militants. Additionally, 148 people suffered injuries, 79 civilians and 69 security personnel. Security forces arrested at least eight suspected militants, while militants reportedly kidnapped 11 people.

In KP, at least 206 people were killed, including 49 security personnel, 34 civilians, and 123 militants, while 115 were injured, among them 63 security personnel and 49 civilians. Within the province, mainland KP recorded 124 fatalities 32 civilians, 30 security personnel, and 62 militants while 65 people were injured. The tribal districts, formerly Fata, saw 82 deaths, including 19 security personnel, two civilians, and 61 militants. A noticeable intensification of security operations was recorded, with 123 militants killed in KP during the month.

Arrests in Punjab

A significant increase in militant activity was observed in Punjab, where at least seven attacks, mostly attributed to Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), were recorded. According to the data, this marks the highest number of militant incidents in a single month in Punjab over the past decade. Six of these attacks occurred in Dera Ghazi Khan, where the TTP has been attempting to expand its presence along the KP border. The province reported six fatalities, three civilians and three militants.

In response to the growing threat of militancy, security forces intensified their operations in Punjab. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested at least 22 individuals linked to various militant groups, including TTP. All of these arrests took place in Lahore.

Sindh experienced three low-intensity attacks in March, resulting in one civilian fatality and injuries to seven individuals, including six security personnel. One attack, claimed by the militant Islamic State (Daesh), targeted a Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader, while the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claimed responsibility for an assault on a police station.

No militant attacks were reported in Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, or Azad Jammu and Kashmir. However, security forces arrested a TTP militant in Azad Kashmir, recovering weapons and ammunition.

