Weapons snatched from police, levies personnel in Noshki, Mastung

• Two police vans set on fire

• Five grenade attacks reported in Quetta

• Blast near Sibi railway station

QUETTA/ GWADAR: Unknown armed men snatched official weapons from the police and Levies force personnel on various highways of Noski and Mastung districts and also set on fire their two vehicles.

Earlier, the armed men had blocked the highways at different points in the districts.

Officials said armed men blocked the main road in Washbo area late on Friday night and intercepted two police vehicles patrolling in the area.

They took the police personnel into custody and after snatching their weapons, burnt both vehicles.

Reports suggested that the miscreants also blocked the Quetta-Taftan highway in Ahmedwal area of Noshki district. They intercepted four vehicles carrying gas from Taftan and took away four persons with them at gunpoint who belonged to Punjab. They also entered police and Levies stations and snatched their weapons.

The armed men also blocked roads in the Dasht area of Mastung district and some other areas. They checked the passing vehicles and the people travelling in these vehicles.

Two hurt in barber shop firing

Two people working at a barber shop in Turbat town were injured when armed men opened fire at the shop. It was the second incident of firing at a hairdresser during the past 24 hours. Last night, three people were killed in firing at a haircutting shop in Uthal town of Lasbela district.

Grenade attacks

In Quetta, five hand grenade attacks were carried out by unknown armed men in different areas of the provincial capital late on Friday night, while a grenade attack also took place near Railway Station Sibi, police said on Saturday.

According to police officials, unknown ar­m­ed motorcyclists hurled grenades at two police stations in Sariab and Kachi Baig, which exploded in the backyard of the police stations.

A police vehicle parked in the police station was partially damaged.

The armed men also hurled grenades at the house of one Atiqur Reh­man in Brewery Road area. As a result, the walls of the house were damaged.

Separately, two more grenade attacks were reported near a private school in Hazara town and near village-AID area. However, in all five attacks, no one was killed or injured.

Police said that a grenade blast was reported near the railway station in Sibi. However, no damage or casualties were reported in the explosion.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2025