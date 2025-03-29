Violence, military actions cannot resolve Balochistan’s issues, says JI leader

GWADAR: The chief of Jamaat-i-Islami, Balochistan, Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, has said that rulers sitting in Islamabad aims to resolve Balochistan issues through military operations and force, but violence and the language of guns cannot resolve issues of the province.

Speaking at a press conference at the Gwadar Press Club on Friday, Mr Rehman said that policies of military dictators from General Ayub to General Musharraf were still being followed by the current rulers.

The Balochistan Assembly member stressed that any issue can only be resolved through meaningful political dialogue.

Mr Rehman reiterated his support for the BNP’s long march from Wadh to Quetta.

He also confirmed that Jamaat-i-Islami will hold a national conference on Balochistan’s issue in Islamabad on April 14.

All political leaders will be invited to participate in the conference, the JI leader added.

He criticised the ongoing injustices in Balochistan, which, he said, have been continuing since 1948, including military operations against those demanding their rights and the jailing of political leaders and the “plundering” of Balochistan’s resources.

He said that thousands of young Baloch have been abducted and gone missing and their mutilated bodies are being found in desolate areas of the province.

The families of the missing persons are protesting but they are being denied their constitutional right to hold peaceful protest rallies and demand safe recovery of their loved-ones.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2025