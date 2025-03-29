E-Paper | March 29, 2025

Violence, military actions cannot resolve Balochistan’s issues, says JI leader

Behram Baloch Published March 29, 2025 Updated March 29, 2025 09:05am

GWADAR: The chief of Jamaat-i-Islami, Balochistan, Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, has said that rulers sitting in Islamabad aims to resolve Balochistan issues through military operations and force, but violence and the language of guns cannot resolve issues of the province.

Speaking at a press conference at the Gwadar Press Club on Friday, Mr Rehman said that policies of military dictators from General Ayub to General Musharraf were still being followed by the current rulers.

The Balochistan Assembly member stressed that any issue can only be resolved through meaningful political dialogue.

Mr Rehman reiterated his support for the BNP’s long march from Wadh to Quetta.

He also confirmed that Jamaat-i-Islami will hold a national conference on Balochistan’s issue in Islamabad on April 14.

All political leaders will be invited to participate in the conference, the JI leader added.

He criticised the ongoing injustices in Balochistan, which, he said, have been continuing since 1948, including military operations against those demanding their rights and the jailing of political leaders and the “plundering” of Balochistan’s resources.

He said that thousands of young Baloch have been abducted and gone missing and their mutilated bodies are being found in desolate areas of the province.

The families of the missing persons are protesting but they are being denied their constitutional right to hold peaceful protest rallies and demand safe recovery of their loved-ones.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New CEC?
Updated 29 Mar, 2025

New CEC?

The ruling parties should avoid getting involved in another controversy around the ECP.
Balochistan violence
Updated 29 Mar, 2025

Balochistan violence

How long can the state allow this unending cycle of violence in Balochistan to continue?
Turkiye protests
29 Mar, 2025

Turkiye protests

DAILY protests have continued in Turkiye since the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on March 19. While the...
Fear tactics
Updated 28 Mar, 2025

Fear tactics

Under Peca amendments, regime has legal cover to bully and harass working journalists for taking adversarial positions.
Hints of hope
28 Mar, 2025

Hints of hope

PAKISTAN’S economic growth has slowed in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year from a year ago as the...
Capacity issues
Updated 28 Mar, 2025

Capacity issues

Development of railway capacity to facilitate ordinary travellers does not seem to have been a priority for Pakistan.