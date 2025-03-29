BNP-M long march against arrests leaves Mastung for Quetta

QUETTA/ KHUZDAR: The long march, launched by the Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) to protest the arrest of BYC chief organiser Dr Mahrang Baloch, other leaders and workers as well as police crackdowns on a sit-in, did not reach Quetta till late Friday night.

Led by BNP President Sardar Akhtar Mengal, the marchers and motorists from different political parties had started their journey from Wadh, the native town of Sardar Mengal, for Quetta at around 9am.

Hundreds of vehicles, including small trucks, pickup, cars and other vehicles are part of the long march, displaying banners inscribed with anti-government slogans.

People in Khuzdar, Surab, Kalat, Mangochar and Mastung welcomed the long march in their respective areas and started joining them.

Mengal announces sit-in at Hockey Chowk; have brought their ‘Eid clothes and coffins’ with them

According to late night reports, the participants of long march after reaching Mastung started their journey towards Quetta.

The BNP leaders alleged the local administration was trying to create hurdles by putting containers at Luck Pass to stop the marchers’ journey towards the provincial capital.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal, who is also the former chief minister, while addressing the protesters in Khuzdar and other areas said that they have brought their Eid clothes as well as coffins in the protest.

He declared that if they were not allowed into Quetta, they would march towards Islamabad.

He announced a sit-in upon the arrival of the long march in Quetta “till the acceptance of our demands for the release all of arrested BYC leaders and workers”.

He emphasised that containers could not block their way and that the Baloch nation would show the world what it meant to harass their women and children.

Mr Mengal said the “cowardly tactics” of the government could not break their resolve.

He mentioned that the long march had overcome its first obstacle when the main highway was blocked with trucks, but those efforts failed to stop them. Law enforcement personnel in plain clothes attempted to provoke their people along the way, but their determination for a peaceful march remained strong.

“In another attempt to suppress the movement, all petrol pumps from Khuzdar to Quetta were sealed, and the mobile network was completely shut down. Nevertheless, thousands of people have taken to the streets. The people’s morale is so high and their resolve so strong that no force can stop them,” he said.

Mr Mengal announced that they would stage a sit-in at Hockey Chowk in Quetta, in front of the Red Zone, until their demands were met. “If needed, Eid prayers will be offered there,” he remarked.

Safety concerns

On the other hand, BNP central leaders, while addressing a press conference in Quetta, expressed concern over the safety of Mr Mengal and other leaders, as they blamed the government for using different tactics to stop the march.

BNP central information secretary Agha Hassan Baloch, Hashim Khan Notezai, Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani, Musa Jan Baloch, Ghulam Nabi Marri, and Wahid Baloch addressed the press conference.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2025