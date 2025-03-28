PTI leaders say ‘sheer force’ alone won’t solve Balochistan issues

• Imran says only genuine public representatives can resolve crisis

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: As insurgency in Balochistan gains momentum, PTI founder Imran Khan has said that the situation in the southwestern province cannot be improved unless the “genuine public representatives” are brought into the mainstream and their voices are “sincerely heard”.

In a message posted on his X account, the ex-prime minister said that instead of repeating the mistakes of 1971 that led to the bifurcation of Pakistan, there was a need to work towards fostering unity. The former prime minister said sheer force could never resolve this issue and it would rather deepen the crisis and fuel instability.

“…I am deeply concerned about the ongoing situation in Balochistan marked by sharp rise in terrorism. The firing of live ammunition on peaceful protesters, state violence and unlawful arrests are equally deeply troubling,” he said, adding that it was the fundamental duty of the state to address the grievances of the people of Balochistan.

“The puppet government imposed through fraudulent elections has failed on all fronts, with its foreign policy being complete disaster. We can address terrorism by engaging in dialogue with Afghanistan… peaceful negotiations are the only way forward,” he said, adding that the PTI, despite strained relations with the Afghan government at the time, engaged in direct talks with Kabul.

“The policies we implemented over three years successfully eliminated terrorism. However, after our tenure, the adoption of Biden’s policy led to numerous issues, and today, the public is bearing the consequences in the form of increased terrorism,” he claimed.

He also mentioned the delay in his cases. According to Mr Khan, the Lahore High Bench hearing his pre-arrest bail application in May 9 cases was dissolved while proceedings in the Toshakhana case were also “arbitrarily halted”.

‘National dialogue’

Meanwhile, PTI second-in-command Shah Mahmood Qureshi sought a joint session of parliament over Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while calling for a national dialogue for consensus.

“I urge the federal government to reach out to all political parties and national leaders and immediately convene a joint session of the parliament to debate and evolve a consensus on the way forward in Balochistan and KP for the sake of Pakistan,” Mr Qureshi said in an open letter penned on March 23, which was shared with the media on Thursday.

Mr Qureshi, incarcerated in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail for almost 590 days, said no state could ignore or permit insurgency. The PTI vice-chairman stated, “…We are facing a foreign-backed insurgency coupled with weak government structures, poor governance, and an administrative system in place that is failing to come up to the expectations of the people.”

“We need to understand the facts as they exist on the ground to find and adopt a correct and balanced approach.”

Referring to the government ministers’ continuously issued statements about a foreign-backed insurgency, the former foreign minister said the elements providing funds, training, and weapons must be exposed immediately.

“Diplomatic channels must be used to gain international support against violations of our sovereignty,” he stressed.

The PTI leader said the government should not ignore empirical evidence and accept the fact that Balochistan was the least developed unit of the federation, with the highest incidence of poverty, denial of rights and essential services, and excessive coercion had generated a sense of helplessness among the youth.

The PTI vice-chairman stressed the need to evolve a consensus on the fast-deteriorating situation in Balochistan through a national dialogue, adding that sole reliance on force would not prove effective.

Rejecting the pursuit of a single method of resolving insurgency through military means, he stressed that the government must show flexibility and adaptability.

“I am not advocating leniency towards separatists; they have to be dealt with firmly, but I am advocating an embrace towards those who want to remain a part of the federation and accept the Constitution of Pakistan.” Mr Qureshi also said that item 14 of the original National Action Plan (NAP) and item 10 of the revised NAP called for reconciliation efforts in Balochistan.

