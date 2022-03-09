Dawn Logo

Zardari is my next target, thunders PM Imran in the face of no-trust vote

Dawn.comPublished March 9, 2022 - Updated March 9, 2022 04:04pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a rally in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said his "gun" was now aimed at PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari who he said was his "next target".

The prime minister was addressing a rally in Karachi during a one-day visit to the city where he held a meeting with the leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), an ally of his government in the Centre.

"Now my first target, who has been under my radar for a long time, is Asif Ali Zardari," the prime minister said.

The premier also accused the former president of using the "police and thugs to get people killed", engaging in theft and corruption and laundering money abroad.

"Asif Zardari your time is near," he warned.

The prime minister also said that Zardari had kept funds to force PTI members to switch loyalties. "One of my MNAs told me he was offered Rs200 million," he claimed.

He also lashed out at the PPP co-chairperson for allegedly feigning health issues when he was summoned for hearings by the National Accountability Bureau.

Turning his guns on other opposition leaders, the prime minister called PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif a "boot polisher", saying he came up with different excuses every other time in courts to get hearings extended.

"Your time has come as well. You know that after the next three months you will be behind the bars," the premier said.

He said Shehbaz had laundered billions of rupees to his son abroad, adding "I will further reduce electricity prices by retrieving public money from his son and son-in-law."

