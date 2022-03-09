Dawn Logo

In a bid to reinforce trust, PM Imran meets MQM-P leaders in Karachi

Dawn.comPublished March 9, 2022 - Updated March 9, 2022 03:22pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meet with MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and senior deputy convener Amir Khan at the MQM-P's temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad on Wednesday. — Prime Minister's Office Twitter
Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meet with MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and senior deputy convener Amir Khan at the MQM-P's temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad on Wednesday. — Prime Minister's Office Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on Wednesday, a day after the joint opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against him with the National Assembly Secretariat, and held a meeting with the leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), an ally of his government in the Centre.

The premier was received by PTI and MQM-P members upon his arrival at the latter's temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad. He was accompanied by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi.

The Prime Minister's Office said the premier discussed the current political situation with the government ally who in turn assured him of its full support.

After his meeting with MQM-P leaders, the premier arrived at Sindh Governor House, where he is set to hold a meeting with the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), another of his government's ally.

In recent weeks, the opposition has been holding meetings with the government's allied parties, including the MQM-P and the PML-Q, to get their support for the move against PM Imran, who, for his part, has also held a meeting with PML-Q to offset the opposition's overtures and his visit to Karachi today to meet the MQM-P leadership is also part of the same efforts.

“The PM is visiting Karachi to meet the federal government’s coalition partners. He will also chair a meeting of the party’s Sindh advisory council. He will also address party leaders and workers,” said party spokesperson MPA Arsalan Taj.

Apart from political engagements, the PM is also likely to distribute Ehsaas cards among the beneficiaries during his visit to the metropolis to mark the completion of three years of the PTI government’s flagship programme.

“The event will be held at Governor House. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Senator Dr Sania Nishtar will brief him on the successful deployment of anti-poverty programmes of Ehsaas in Sindh,” said a statement.

No-trust motion

After holding consultations and marathon sessions for weeks, a confident-looking opposition on Tuesday finally accepted the government’s challenge and submitted a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Explainer: How does a no-confidence motion work?

The opposition has submitted two sets of documents, one under Article 54 of the Constitution to requisition the National Assembly because it is not in session currently, and the other a resolution calling for a no-confidence vote against the prime minister.

According to Article 54, a session of the National Assembly can be requisitioned if at least 25 per cent of the members sign it, following which the speaker has a maximum of 14 days to summon a session.

PPP lawmaker Naveed Qamar told Dawn.com that the requisition had the signatures of 140 MNAs.

Meanwhile, Article 95 of the Constitution and rules of procedure of the house mandate that a no-confidence resolution against the premier must have signatures of at least 20pc of the members of the National Assembly, which means at least 68 members, for it to be voted on.

After the National Assembly is in session, the rules of procedure dictate that the secretary will circulate a notice for a no-confidence resolution, which will be moved on the next working day.

From the day the resolution is moved, it "shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days," according to the rules.

Therefore, the speaker must call the lower house in session by March 22, while voting on the no-confidence motion must take place between March 26 and March 30.

In order to make the no-confidence motion against the prime minister successful, the joint opposition requires a simple majority, which means it needs the support of 172 MNAs from a total of 342.

According to the current standing in the house, the opposition has a total of 162 members against the government's 179. However, opposition leaders, including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, claim to have the support of 180 members including some government MNAs for the motion.

Editorial: Rocky road ahead for PM Imran

Additional reporting by Qazi Hassan.

F Khan
Mar 09, 2022 01:47pm
PMLQ, MQM & GDA all will finally vote for the no-trust move because they know opposition has the required numbers to dislodge IK from office.It is just a matter of time.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 09, 2022 01:50pm
IK is making all efforts to stay in power. He knows the end is nearing for him as PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 09, 2022 01:54pm
IK's trump card is not MNAs, but the people, who will sweep everything away. But he won't need to use it.
Reply Recommend 0
Moped
Mar 09, 2022 01:58pm
Joker has arrived
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh
Mar 09, 2022 02:12pm
The snob has fallen face first on the floor and is now pleading the same coalition partners to save him whom he thought were beneath his stature. Imran Khan's opportunism is on full display. Every lie that he peddles under the guise of principles are a means to further his politics. Nothing else matters to him.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad
Mar 09, 2022 02:13pm
@Fastrack, You are funny man
Reply Recommend 0
Raka
Mar 09, 2022 02:20pm
@Fastrack, parliamentarians are going to decide the fate of vote of confidence. People are already fed up with this PM and his antics.
Reply Recommend 0
ComfortablyNumb
Mar 09, 2022 02:20pm
Oh so the self glorifying, self-praising, mindless man out to talk to criminal mafias in Karachi. Nothing but lies a deceit made what this man has become today. Everyone is well aware of MQM and how its has destroyed Karachi over the years. Inflicted loss of countless lives and capital to this country, how it gave the youth of this beautiful city guns instead of books. MQM and IK two of the biggest mistakes/gifts of our "patriotic" establishment.
Reply Recommend 0
Queen
Mar 09, 2022 02:22pm
The entire nation stands with PM Imran Khan! The opposition can do whatever it wants.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Ali
Mar 09, 2022 02:24pm
His visit will be useless mark my words.
Reply Recommend 0
Arooj
Mar 09, 2022 02:26pm
Shame on you. You used a helicopter and landed in the National stadium? You are using national resources to save your politics? I regret ever believing in you
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Mar 09, 2022 02:31pm
Imran Khan made a big mistake by ignoring Karachi. This must be a lesson of his life.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 09, 2022 02:39pm
@Arooj, used national resources to resolve this unneeded distraction for the government
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Taqdees
Mar 09, 2022 02:41pm
Its fielding time ! Missing catches may hit badly.
Reply Recommend 0
Mango Kashmiri, Srinagar
Mar 09, 2022 02:41pm
@Justice, PM khan does what a leader has to do . Meeting people and leaders to interact and collect feedback about betterment of its citizens. You Bhartis are always loose canon who watch bollywood movie type dreams and wake up in the morning with ,fatigue and disappointment.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Mar 09, 2022 02:41pm
if your allies are the likes of MQM, GDA and PML-Q, you are already in trouble. Please resign IK.
Reply Recommend 0
SMI
Mar 09, 2022 02:42pm
Welcome IK you are the hope for the people of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Usman ali
Mar 09, 2022 02:44pm
@Fastrack, why do people back Imran anymore????
Reply Recommend 0
ABU TALIB
Mar 09, 2022 02:46pm
PPP's are even worst then PTI considering Karachi problems.
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Mar 09, 2022 02:51pm
Opening Nine Zero should have been the main demand
Reply Recommend 0
Mohsin Ali Baig
Mar 09, 2022 02:54pm
Bumpy, but he will succeed ultimately.
Reply Recommend 0
Kiwi
Mar 09, 2022 02:56pm
PMIK will weather this storm. The opposition is wasting everyone's time and nothing will be achieved.
Reply Recommend 0

