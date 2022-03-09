In a bid to reinforce trust, PM Imran meets MQM-P leaders in Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on Wednesday, a day after the joint opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against him with the National Assembly Secretariat, and held a meeting with the leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), an ally of his government in the Centre.

The premier was received by PTI and MQM-P members upon his arrival at the latter's temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad. He was accompanied by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi.

The Prime Minister's Office said the premier discussed the current political situation with the government ally who in turn assured him of its full support.

After his meeting with MQM-P leaders, the premier arrived at Sindh Governor House, where he is set to hold a meeting with the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), another of his government's ally.

In recent weeks, the opposition has been holding meetings with the government's allied parties, including the MQM-P and the PML-Q, to get their support for the move against PM Imran, who, for his part, has also held a meeting with PML-Q to offset the opposition's overtures and his visit to Karachi today to meet the MQM-P leadership is also part of the same efforts.

“The PM is visiting Karachi to meet the federal government’s coalition partners. He will also chair a meeting of the party’s Sindh advisory council. He will also address party leaders and workers,” said party spokesperson MPA Arsalan Taj.

Apart from political engagements, the PM is also likely to distribute Ehsaas cards among the beneficiaries during his visit to the metropolis to mark the completion of three years of the PTI government’s flagship programme.

“The event will be held at Governor House. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Senator Dr Sania Nishtar will brief him on the successful deployment of anti-poverty programmes of Ehsaas in Sindh,” said a statement.

No-trust motion

After holding consultations and marathon sessions for weeks, a confident-looking opposition on Tuesday finally accepted the government’s challenge and submitted a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition has submitted two sets of documents, one under Article 54 of the Constitution to requisition the National Assembly because it is not in session currently, and the other a resolution calling for a no-confidence vote against the prime minister.

According to Article 54, a session of the National Assembly can be requisitioned if at least 25 per cent of the members sign it, following which the speaker has a maximum of 14 days to summon a session.

PPP lawmaker Naveed Qamar told Dawn.com that the requisition had the signatures of 140 MNAs.

Meanwhile, Article 95 of the Constitution and rules of procedure of the house mandate that a no-confidence resolution against the premier must have signatures of at least 20pc of the members of the National Assembly, which means at least 68 members, for it to be voted on.

After the National Assembly is in session, the rules of procedure dictate that the secretary will circulate a notice for a no-confidence resolution, which will be moved on the next working day.

From the day the resolution is moved, it "shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days," according to the rules.

Therefore, the speaker must call the lower house in session by March 22, while voting on the no-confidence motion must take place between March 26 and March 30.

In order to make the no-confidence motion against the prime minister successful, the joint opposition requires a simple majority, which means it needs the support of 172 MNAs from a total of 342.

According to the current standing in the house, the opposition has a total of 162 members against the government's 179. However, opposition leaders, including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, claim to have the support of 180 members including some government MNAs for the motion.

Additional reporting by Qazi Hassan.