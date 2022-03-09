Dawn Logo

In a bid to reinforce trust, PM Imran meets MQM-P, GDA leaders in Karachi

Dawn.comPublished March 9, 2022 - Updated March 9, 2022 06:17pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meet with MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and senior deputy convener Amir Khan at the MQM-P's temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad on Wednesday. — Prime Minister's Office Twitter
Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meet with MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and senior deputy convener Amir Khan at the MQM-P's temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad on Wednesday. — Prime Minister's Office Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on Wednesday, a day after the joint opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against him with the National Assembly Secretariat, and held a meeting with the leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), allies of his government in the Centre.

The premier was received by PTI and MQM-P members upon his arrival at the latter's temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad. He was accompanied by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi.

The Prime Minister's Office said the premier discussed the current political situation with the MQM-P leaders, who in turn assured him of full support.

After his meeting with MQM-P leaders, the premier arrived at Sindh Governor House, where he held a meeting with GDA leaders and discussed the overall political situation in the country.

Our options are open, says MQM-P leader

Soon after a brief meeting with PM Imran, MQM-P leader Amir Khan told media that no discussion took place on the no-confidence motion with the prime minister.

"It was a good gesture from the prime minister, who came to our office after a gap of three and a half years," he told journalists.

He insisted that his party did not complain to the prime minister about "anything".

Responding to a question on whether the MQM-P was supporting the no-trust move, Khan said his party was an ally of the government "but our options are open".

When asked to shed light on details of the meeting with PM Imran, the MQM-P leader refused to divulge anything, saying, "We cannot tell you about what we discussed in detail."

He stressed that all stakeholders had to play their role to fix the problems faced by the country.

Meanwhile, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while answering a question on the no-confidence motion, said that his party did not have any confidence in the "entire system".

He said that during the meeting the MQM-P sought no reassurance from the prime minister on Karachi's administrative issues.

When asked whether the MQM-P would support the premier in the opposition's planned parliamentary maneuvre against him, Siddiqui responded: "We are supporting him that is why he is still the prime minister till now."

In recent weeks, the opposition has been holding meetings with the government's allied parties, including the MQM-P and the PML-Q, to get their support for the move against PM Imran, who, for his part, has also held a meeting with PML-Q to offset the opposition's overtures and his visit to Karachi today to meet the MQM-P leadership is also part of the same efforts.

No-trust motion

After holding consultations and marathon sessions for weeks, a confident-looking opposition on Tuesday finally accepted the government’s challenge and submitted a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Explainer: How does a no-confidence motion work?

The opposition has submitted two sets of documents, one under Article 54 of the Constitution to requisition the National Assembly because it is not in session currently, and the other a resolution calling for a no-confidence vote against the prime minister.

According to Article 54, a session of the National Assembly can be requisitioned if at least 25 per cent of the members sign it, following which the speaker has a maximum of 14 days to summon a session.

PPP lawmaker Naveed Qamar told Dawn.com that the requisition had the signatures of 140 MNAs.

Meanwhile, Article 95 of the Constitution and rules of procedure of the house mandate that a no-confidence resolution against the premier must have signatures of at least 20pc of the members of the National Assembly, which means at least 68 members, for it to be voted on.

After the National Assembly is in session, the rules of procedure dictate that the secretary will circulate a notice for a no-confidence resolution, which will be moved on the next working day.

From the day the resolution is moved, it "shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days," according to the rules.

Therefore, the speaker must call the lower house in session by March 22, while voting on the no-confidence motion must take place between March 26 and March 30.

In order to make the no-confidence motion against the prime minister successful, the joint opposition requires a simple majority, which means it needs the support of 172 MNAs from a total of 342.

According to the current standing in the house, the opposition has a total of 162 members against the government's 179. However, opposition leaders, including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, claim to have the support of 180 members including some government MNAs for the motion.

Editorial: Rocky road ahead for PM Imran

Additional reporting by Qazi Hassan.

F Khan
Mar 09, 2022 01:47pm
PMLQ, MQM & GDA all will finally vote for the no-trust move because they know opposition has the required numbers to dislodge IK from office.It is just a matter of time.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 09, 2022 01:50pm
IK is making all efforts to stay in power. He knows the end is nearing for him as PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Reality
Mar 09, 2022 01:52pm
Tax payers money being spent, protocols being enjoyed to give and take with the allies, just to save his personal soul from being ousted. How very wonderful.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Mar 09, 2022 01:53pm
This reeks of desperation on the part of IK and PTI. A sitting PM travels to the dangerous ghetto of Karachi to bet support from MQM is bound to make him more vulnerable in the future and subject to manipulation and blackmail by those who support him to keep him in power. This a clear demonstration of his nervousness and weakness of his hold on power.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 09, 2022 01:54pm
IK's trump card is not MNAs, but the people, who will sweep everything away. But he won't need to use it.
Reply Recommend 0
Moped
Mar 09, 2022 01:58pm
Joker has arrived
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh
Mar 09, 2022 02:12pm
The snob has fallen face first on the floor and is now pleading the same coalition partners to save him whom he thought were beneath his stature. Imran Khan's opportunism is on full display. Every lie that he peddles under the guise of principles are a means to further his politics. Nothing else matters to him.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad
Mar 09, 2022 02:13pm
@Fastrack, You are funny man
Reply Recommend 0
Raka
Mar 09, 2022 02:20pm
@Fastrack, parliamentarians are going to decide the fate of vote of confidence. People are already fed up with this PM and his antics.
Reply Recommend 0
ComfortablyNumb
Mar 09, 2022 02:20pm
Oh so the self glorifying, self-praising, mindless man out to talk to criminal mafias in Karachi. Nothing but lies a deceit made what this man has become today. Everyone is well aware of MQM and how its has destroyed Karachi over the years. Inflicted loss of countless lives and capital to this country, how it gave the youth of this beautiful city guns instead of books. MQM and IK two of the biggest mistakes/gifts of our "patriotic" establishment.
Reply Recommend 0
Queen
Mar 09, 2022 02:22pm
The entire nation stands with PM Imran Khan! The opposition can do whatever it wants.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Ali
Mar 09, 2022 02:24pm
His visit will be useless mark my words.
Reply Recommend 0
Arooj
Mar 09, 2022 02:26pm
Shame on you. You used a helicopter and landed in the National stadium? You are using national resources to save your politics? I regret ever believing in you
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Mar 09, 2022 02:31pm
Imran Khan made a big mistake by ignoring Karachi. This must be a lesson of his life.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 09, 2022 02:39pm
@Arooj, used national resources to resolve this unneeded distraction for the government
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Taqdees
Mar 09, 2022 02:41pm
Its fielding time ! Missing catches may hit badly.
Reply Recommend 0
Mango Kashmiri, Srinagar
Mar 09, 2022 02:41pm
@Justice, PM khan does what a leader has to do . Meeting people and leaders to interact and collect feedback about betterment of its citizens. You Bhartis are always loose canon who watch bollywood movie type dreams and wake up in the morning with ,fatigue and disappointment.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Mar 09, 2022 02:41pm
if your allies are the likes of MQM, GDA and PML-Q, you are already in trouble. Please resign IK.
Reply Recommend 0
SMI
Mar 09, 2022 02:42pm
Welcome IK you are the hope for the people of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Usman ali
Mar 09, 2022 02:44pm
@Fastrack, why do people back Imran anymore????
Reply Recommend 0
ABU TALIB
Mar 09, 2022 02:46pm
PPP's are even worst then PTI considering Karachi problems.
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Mar 09, 2022 02:51pm
Opening Nine Zero should have been the main demand
Reply Recommend 0
Mohsin Ali Baig
Mar 09, 2022 02:54pm
Bumpy, but he will succeed ultimately.
Reply Recommend 0
Kiwi
Mar 09, 2022 02:56pm
PMIK will weather this storm. The opposition is wasting everyone's time and nothing will be achieved.
Reply Recommend 0
anonymous
Mar 09, 2022 02:59pm
I strongly believe that IK will be more 'Khatray-nak' for the people if the no confidence motion is defeated. The petrol and electricity prices he has rolled back will again be charged on the people and there would be more price hikes on petrol and electricity. The PTI government has done nothing in its tenure which could result in bigger tax base so the only option to cope up with the increasing petrol and gas prices internationally is to increase their prices domestically.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Mar 09, 2022 03:11pm
PM is meeting all the honest and righteous leadership of Pakistan PMLQ, MQM, GDA, and LOL.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakir
Mar 09, 2022 03:14pm
Stereotypes Pak politics, how IK said he is different from others?
Reply Recommend 0
M.Sethi
Mar 09, 2022 03:14pm
For Gods sake ,don't go so low to catch the feet of those, whom you once called extortionist ,murderers and claimed to have been the destroyers of Karachi's peace! Don't strengthen them again, just to save your PM chair. For surely they will destroy the peace of Karachi once again!
Reply Recommend 0
Allama
Mar 09, 2022 03:15pm
Khan has brought troubles onto himself. His aim was high but his leadership lacked in all disciplines. Nothing done shall be remembered of his era.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Mar 09, 2022 03:22pm
@Raka, Let's make Fazl the next PM.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Mar 09, 2022 03:23pm
@Sheeraz Ali, Your words have been marked. We will come back on it after March 30. Be there!
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Mar 09, 2022 03:25pm
He will offer MQM Governer Sindh slot
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Mar 09, 2022 03:26pm
@ABU TALIB, Karachi has most PTI MPAs so talk to them
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Mar 09, 2022 03:27pm
The jobless opposition busy uselessly in the streets.
Reply Recommend 0
cyclone
Mar 09, 2022 03:31pm
End is near IK. Bilawal is our next PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehngai Khan
Mar 09, 2022 03:35pm
Imran stooping to new lows to cling to power. Pathetic
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Asim
Mar 09, 2022 03:35pm
Maybe MQM could vote for or against depending on how others have as the issue is now whether PTI will survive. MQM will go after what the majority think if its enough to bring down Imran Khan as the MQM wants a say in the next government potentially. If Shabaz Sharif comes to power, he may help the MQM but the PPP will not hurt though do them favors. Its all about interest how the MQM will play out just like the PML Q under Ch. Shujaat Hussain, though the PMLQ and MQM may vote differently too.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Asim
Mar 09, 2022 03:37pm
@Justice, Time is on his side till the 22nd so if he fixes things, tides can turn. If the vote was within a week then I can assure you he would be out but two or more weeks means he's got enough time to turn the tides. That's where the opposition may have gotten things wrong since the Tareen Group and others who are voting against IK could may reverse their decision after being convinced.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Mar 09, 2022 03:48pm
Sattar will end up same as Altaf.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 09, 2022 04:10pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Mar 09, 2022 04:17pm
Too little, too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
Mar 09, 2022 04:28pm
Almost four years he understand the coalition partner and finally, he only came for 10 minutes
Reply Recommend 0
Munir. G
Mar 09, 2022 04:38pm
very shrewd indeed, the MQM leadership knows when and how to milk the government.
Reply Recommend 0
OffTrack
Mar 09, 2022 04:58pm
@Fastrack Looks like you should look for another job.
Reply Recommend 0
Thdo
Mar 09, 2022 05:44pm
@Adnan Mazher Khan, ignoring? are u retarded? Khi is the cow where they used to get most milk. I shd be thankful to zardari .
Reply Recommend 0
Kahsif Ajaz
Mar 09, 2022 05:47pm
I just feel sad to see wonderful options we have if this Government is ousted.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Mar 09, 2022 05:51pm
MQM and PTI has many things in common. MQM, PMLN-Q will remain work as an Ally. They have almost zero working relationship with other parties nor they trust them, when they were in Federals. These parties represented educated middle class of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Mar 09, 2022 05:53pm
@Justice, IK future is quite bright, but we aren't sure much about all old corrupt parties pmln, ppp.
Reply Recommend 0
IMRAN ULLAH AWAN
Mar 09, 2022 05:53pm
He got votes in elections by talking against MQM. Then he formed govt. by making them allies. Now, he is trying to save his govt. by their support. Is this politics of principles? What is the difference between him and the rest of the so called public representatives( politicians) of this country?
Reply Recommend 0

