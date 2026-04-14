Six-member gang of mobile snatchers arrested in KP

PESHAWAR: The city police arrested a six-member gang allegedly involved in mobile snatching and street crimes in Hayatabad here on Monday.

According to a statement, the action was taken by the Hayatabad police during a search operation, arresting a six-member gang involved in serious crimes, mobile snatching and recovered stolen valuables from their possession.

During the operation conducted on the directives of SP cantonment Abdullah Ahsan, the Hayatabad police arrested the accused, identified as Shoaib, Asad, Mohammad Toray, Ismail, Daniyal, Syed Rehman, and Aftab. They belong to Afghanistan, Punjab, and various areas of Peshawar.

They were involved in motorcycle theft and mobile phone snatching incidents in different areas and markets of Peshawar.

They were also involved in selling stolen motorcycles in the form of spare parts at low prices. The police recovered Rs435,000 cash obtained from selling stolen motorcycles, eight snatched mobile phones, and four stolen motorcycles.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026