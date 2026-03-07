Rangers arrest four ‘robbers’ in raid

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrested four suspected robbers belonging to the Abro gang, including its alleged ringleader, during an intelligence-based operation in Shah Town Phase-III.

A Rangers spokesperson said on Friday that the arrested suspects were identified as Munawar Ali, son of Haji Nazar; Adeel Ali, son of Aushak Ali; Mazhar Ali, son of Haji Nazar; and Rizwan Ali, son of Nadeem Ahmed.

Two mobile phones and cash were recovered from their possession.

The spokesperson said the suspects, along with their accomplices, were involved in multiple incidents of robbery and street crime in various areas of Karachi, including Shah Latif Town, Shah Town, Razzaqabad Jogi Morr, Gulshan-i-Hadeed, Quaidabad and adjoining localities, where they used weapons to snatch mobile phones and cash from citizens.

One of the suspects, Rizwan, was also involved in stealing iron and brass from the Steel Mills area in addition to street crimes, the spokesperson added.

Raids were underway to arrest other members of the gang, while the detained suspects had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026