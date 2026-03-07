E-Paper | March 07, 2026

Rangers arrest four ‘robbers’ in raid

APP Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 05:12am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrested four suspected robbers belonging to the Abro gang, including its alleged ringleader, during an intelligence-based operation in Shah Town Phase-III.

A Rangers spokesperson said on Friday that the arrested suspects were identified as Munawar Ali, son of Haji Nazar; Adeel Ali, son of Aushak Ali; Mazhar Ali, son of Haji Nazar; and Rizwan Ali, son of Nadeem Ahmed.

Two mobile phones and cash were recovered from their possession.

The spokesperson said the suspects, along with their accomplices, were involved in multiple incidents of robbery and street crime in various areas of Karachi, including Shah Latif Town, Shah Town, Razzaqabad Jogi Morr, Gulshan-i-Hadeed, Quaidabad and adjoining localities, where they used weapons to snatch mobile phones and cash from citizens.

One of the suspects, Rizwan, was also involved in stealing iron and brass from the Steel Mills area in addition to street crimes, the spokesperson added.

Raids were underway to arrest other members of the gang, while the detained suspects had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Limiting the damage
07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

WITH looming energy shortages due to the US-Israel war on Iran, the government has revived a range of Covid-era...
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Dawn News English
Subscribe